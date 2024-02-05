A&W Restaurant Franchise Celebrates 4 New Franchise Owners

A&W Restaurant Brand is Growing

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A&W Restaurants is thrilled to announce the addition of four new franchise owners. "We are achieving annual net growth in the number of our base brand restaurants," says Kevin Bazner, CEO of A&W franchise. "Given our pipe-line of new restaurants, the strong economics of our restaurants, and the available territories across the country, we are in a growth mode that investors do not want to miss."

Moe & Sam Sallukh – Memphis & Jackson, TN

In the vibrant cities of Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee, residents are in for a treat as Moe & Sam Sallukh take the reins of A&W. With a commitment to preserving A&W's rich heritage, they are excited to introduce the classic taste of A&W to their communities.

Annette, Jarod & Jacob Johnson – Valdosta, Lake Park, GA & Jasper, Madison, Live Oak & Monticello, FL

The Johnson family is embarking on a journey to bring A&W to multiple locations. Their commitment to opening three units will not only provide residents of Valdosta and Lake Park, Georgia, but also Jasper, Madison, Live Oak, and Monticello, Florida, with the chance to savor A&W.

"When my family and I started searching for a food franchise, we wanted something new and different," says the Johnson family. "We needed a fast-food option for hungry travelers. After discovering A&W, we knew it would be a perfect fit. The most exciting thing is being the first A&W franchisee in Georgia."

Raja Mahmood & Faheem Khalid – Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs, Arkansas, is about to experience a revival as Raja Mahmood & Faheem Khalid reopen an A&W franchise. They are bringing A&W back to Hot Springs! This marks the return of a beloved tradition and a new chapter.

Todd Poling – Sioux Falls, SD

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Todd Poling is making A&W a household name. With a three-unit agreement, he is bringing A&W to Sioux Falls. His dedication to creating memorable dining experiences aligns perfectly with A&W's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

A&W Restaurants is proud to welcome these new franchise owners. Looking ahead, A&W is primed for even more growth and expansion. For franchise opportunities, visit our A&W Restaurant franchise website here .

