A&W Restaurant Franchise Celebrates 4 New Franchise Owners

News provided by

A&W FRANCHISE

05 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

A&W Restaurant Brand is Growing

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A&W Restaurants is thrilled to announce the addition of four new franchise owners. "We are achieving annual net growth in the number of our base brand restaurants," says Kevin Bazner, CEO of A&W franchise. "Given our pipe-line of new restaurants, the strong economics of our restaurants, and the available territories across the country, we are in a growth mode that investors do not want to miss."

Moe & Sam Sallukh – Memphis & Jackson, TN

In the vibrant cities of Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee, residents are in for a treat as Moe & Sam Sallukh take the reins of A&W. With a commitment to preserving A&W's rich heritage, they are excited to introduce the classic taste of A&W to their communities.

Annette, Jarod & Jacob JohnsonValdosta, Lake Park, GA & Jasper, Madison, Live Oak & Monticello, FL

The Johnson family is embarking on a journey to bring A&W to multiple locations. Their commitment to opening three units will not only provide residents of Valdosta and Lake Park, Georgia, but also Jasper, Madison, Live Oak, and Monticello, Florida, with the chance to savor A&W.

"When my family and I started searching for a food franchise, we wanted something new and different," says the Johnson family. "We needed a fast-food option for hungry travelers. After discovering A&W, we knew it would be a perfect fit. The most exciting thing is being the first A&W franchisee in Georgia."

Raja Mahmood & Faheem KhalidHot Springs, AR

Hot Springs, Arkansas, is about to experience a revival as Raja Mahmood & Faheem Khalid reopen an A&W franchise. They are bringing A&W back to Hot Springs! This marks the return of a beloved tradition and a new chapter.

Todd PolingSioux Falls, SD

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Todd Poling is making A&W a household name. With a three-unit agreement, he is bringing A&W to Sioux Falls. His dedication to creating memorable dining experiences aligns perfectly with A&W's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

A&W Restaurants is proud to welcome these new franchise owners. Looking ahead, A&W is primed for even more growth and expansion. For franchise opportunities, visit our A&W Restaurant franchise website here.

Jack Monson
CEO
Brand J
(312) 399-1967
[email protected]
brandj.com

SOURCE A&W FRANCHISE

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.