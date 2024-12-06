AWAIM Research Featured in Groundbreaking Paper at American Finance Association Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®) is pleased to announce the recognition of its founder and Chief Investment Officer, Ivan Illan, in a research paper presented at the prestigious American Finance Association (AFA) Annual Meeting held in New Orleans in January 2023. The paper, titled "Flow Diversification*," was presented by Sunil Wahal of Arizona State University, co-authored with Albert Wang of Auburn University, and cited Illan's research on the significance of routinely monitoring mutual fund flows.

The inclusion of Illan's work in this academic study underscores AWAIM's commitment to research-driven investment strategies. The paper's presentation at the 2023 American Finance Association Annual Meeting, a gathering of leading academics and practitioners in the field of finance, further amplifies the relevance and impact of Illan's research.

"The citation of my research in the paper presented by Sunil Wahal, Arizona State University highlights how our firm's commitment to developing unique perspectives is making a real impact on the investment advisory industry," said Ivan Illan, Founder & Chief Investment Officer.

"Flow Diversification*" delves into the complexities of mutual fund flows, analyzing how these movements can impact investment outcomes. Illan's research, as highlighted in the paper, provides valuable insights into this critical aspect of investment management.

The citation of Illan's work alongside research from the CFA Institute Research Foundation, a globally recognized authority in investment management, further validates this aspect of AWAIM's discipline. This recognition highlights the firm's dedication to incorporating best practices and cutting-edge research into its investment strategies.

AWAIM believes that the findings presented in "Flow Diversification*" have important implications for the financial advisory industry. By integrating academic research with practical application, AWAIM continues to refine its approach and provide its clients with investment strategies that may be both sophisticated and effective. For more information about AWAIM and its investment philosophy, please visit https://www.alignewealth.com/ .

To read the full Paper, "Flow Diversification*", please visit: https://www.aeaweb.org/conference/2023/program/paper/Dkf5ARrY

To read Ivan Illan's full article cited in the Paper, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesfinancecouncil/2018/03/05/how-monitoring-mutual-fund-flows-gives-unique-stock-market-insight/

Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®) is an SEC registered investment adviser offering the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite™ to HNW investors, family offices, pension plans, and trusts. AWAIM is headquartered in Century City and founded by Forbes thought leader and bestselling Dummies author, Ivan Illán. For more information and full regulatory disclosures, please visit https://www.alignewealth.com/.

