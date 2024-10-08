AWAK Transforms into Vivance, Unveiling a New Brand Identity

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AWAK Technologies, a pioneer in innovative kidney care is excited to announce its rebranding to Vivance. The name, derived from 'viva' and 'advance', embodies vitality and progress - hallmarks of the company's commitment to revolutionizing kidney health.

AWAK Technologies was founded with a groundbreaking idea: the development of a wearable dialysis device, Automated Wearable Artificial Kidney (AWAK). As the company continues its mission to transform kidney care, the portfolio has been expanded with products that aim to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life. To reflect this evolution and commitment to innovation, it has rebranded to Vivance - a name that captures its dynamic and forward-thinking approach in managing kidney health.

Suresha Venkataraya, CEO of Vivance, said, "This rebrand reflects how far we've come, and where we're heading. Building on the foundation of our wearable dialysis device, we've made significant strides by expanding our portfolio to include cost-effective home modalities and complementary digital offerings. This rebrand reinforces our ultimate mission of treating patients in the comfort of their homes."

Abel Ang, Chairman of Vivance, added, "We are excited to introduce Vivance to the world. Building on two breakthrough device designations from the FDA, our rebranding accelerates our mission to revolutionize healthcare. This exciting new chapter for the company will see us take patient-centric dialysis from a dream into reality."

Looking Ahead

As Vivance, the company will continue to refine its brand strategy, product positioning, and approach to market entry, ensuring a strong and strategic alignment with industry needs. The wearable dialysis device is progressing through clinical trials, while additional innovations, such as point-of-care PD fluid generation system, remote monitoring tools and AI prediction models, are in advanced stages of research and development. These products are poised to enter their clinical phases in the near future, reinforcing Vivance's mission to drive meaningful disruption in the kidney care sector.

About Vivance

Vivance, formerly AWAK Technologies, is a pioneering, patient-centric medical technology company with a mission to enhance the lives of people with kidney disease and their caregivers by providing solutions to deliver better outcomes and improve their quality of life.

Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Los Angeles, United States and Bengaluru, India, the company is dedicated to the research, development and marketing of novel technologies in kidney care.

