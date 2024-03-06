AWAKE Caffeinated Chocolate Introduces Exclusive Variety Pack at Costco Canada

Brand new Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel and Dark Chocolate Salted Almond flavors combined in one 32-pack pouch, available only at Costco Canada East locations

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AWAKE Caffeinated Chocolate , the first functional chocolate and a delicious, convenient alternative to coffee and energy drinks, is proud to launch an exclusive variety pack at all Costco Canada East locations this week. AWAKE collaborated with Costco to develop two brand new flavors – Dark Chocolate Salted Almond and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel – to meet shopper preferences and offer up a delicious, energizing treat.

The variety pack is a perfect fusion of rich premium dark chocolate, savory salted almond, and indulgent caramel, providing a delightful sensory experience with each bite. Each variety pack of AWAKE contains 32 individually wrapped bites in each pouch, ensuring convenience and freshness with every serving. Customers can enjoy the perfect balance of flavor and energy at an unbeatable price point.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our exclusive flavors to Costco Canada East shoppers," said Adam Deremo, CEO of AWAKE Caffeinated Chocolate. "The Salted Almond and Salted Caramel varieties offer two delicious twists on our signature caffeinated chocolate, and we are confident that Costco members will love them - and the energizing boost they provide."

To celebrate the launch, AWAKE will be sampling both bite flavors at all 64 Costco Canada East locations from March 12th to March 17th, allowing customers to experience the irresistible flavors firsthand.

"We are proud to partner with Costco Canada to bring our exclusive flavors to their members," added Deremo. "From our start in the college market to where we are today - delivering caffeinated deliciousness to anyone who needs it - AWAKE is committed to delivering premium quality products and we are excited to expand our presence with such a trusted retailer."

About AWAKE Caffeinated Chocolate

AWAKE Caffeinated Chocolate offers a delicious, convenient and effective alternative to coffee and energy drinks that give you focus and energy when you need it most. AWAKE Bites contain between 60 and 90 calories per bite, depending on the flavor, and are made with simple ingredients. AWAKE has a wide product offering, ranging from bites to bars and in various flavors. All are free from artificial colors or flavors, certified gluten-free and kosher. Dark chocolate varieties (including Dark Chocolate Mint) are also Non-GMO Project Verified and vegan friendly. Stay connected by following AWAKE Chocolate on Instagram @awakechocolate , on Facebook @AwakeChocolate and on Twitter @AwakeChocolate , or by visiting awakechocolate.com .

