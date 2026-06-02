AWAKE CHOCOLATE FLIPS HOTEL TRADITION WITH FIRST-EVER "TURN UP" SERVICE

The Caffeinated Chocolate Brand Partners with Walker Hotels to Launch a Morning Energy Ritual and Debut New Crispy Milk Chocolate Bites

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AWAKE Chocolate, the brand redefining what an energy boost looks like, is partnering with Walker Hotels - luxury, design-driven properties across New York City - to help hospitality turn things up this summer. Known for leaving chocolates on pillows at night, hotels have long made "turn-down service" a signature, luxurious ritual. But AWAKE knows people need a pick-me-up when they get up, so during some of the longest days of the year, the caffeinated chocolate brand is launching Turn Up Service, a wake-up-call on wheels.

AWAKE Chocolate AWAKE Chocolate

To celebrate the national launch of AWAKE Crispy Milk Chocolate Bites, the brand is offering Walker Hotel guests at both locations [Walker Hotel Greenwich Village and Walker Hotel Tribeca] an exclusive, opt-in morning energy ritual from June 2–30*. Instead of chocolate at night, guests can request to wake up to a morning "Turn Up Service" cart delivery featuring AWAKE Crispy Bites, with 50mg of caffeine per Bite, alongside coffee, fresh fruit and other light bites, plus an energizing music and lighting shift to start the day right.

The activation is a natural extension of AWAKE's mission: making energy convenient, delicious, and woven into real-life moments: mornings, travel days, midday slumps and everything in between. And what better moment than the longest day of the year to power up?

"The Summer Solstice is peak AWAKE energy, and we're stretching it across the entire month of June," said Adam Deremo, cofounder of AWAKE Chocolate. "Turn Up Service keeps that longest-day feeling going, with AWAKE delivering a smooth, enjoyable caffeine boost to power you from morning through night. More light, more energy, more of everything summer should be."

"Walker Hotels has always approached hospitality through the lens of creating unexpected and immersive guest experiences," said Peter Yeung, General Manager, Walker Hotels. "The 'Turn Up Service' with AWAKE Chocolate reimagines a timeless hotel ritual in a way that feels relevant for our guests."

The new AWAKE Crispy Milk Chocolate Bites combine real milk chocolate and crispy rice with 50mg of caffeine per Bite, equal to half a cup of coffee. At 70 calories per Bite, with Fairtrade Certified ingredients and a gluten-free formulation, Crispy delivers clean, functional energy without powders or drinks. AWAKE Crispy Milk Chocolate Bites will be available online for $37.99 at awakechocolate.com. Fans can find AWAKE Chocolate at select retailers including Amazon, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, 7-Eleven, Kroger and more.

The "Turn Up" Service will pilot as a limited-time booking experience for guests at Walker Hotel Greenwich Village and Walker Hotel Tribeca throughout June 2–30, with plans to expand to additional hotel partners nationwide in the months ahead. Guests can book their stay at the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village here and at the Walker Hotel Tribeca here.

*Blackout dates apply.

About AWAKE Chocolate

AWAKE Chocolate is a caffeinated chocolate brand founded with a simple idea: energy should taste good. Based in Canada and the U.S., AWAKE creates real milk chocolate products infused with caffeine, offering a delicious alternative to energy drinks and coffee. The brand is sold at Amazon, 7-Eleven, Instacart, Kroger, Wegmans, 7-Eleven and 5,000+ convenience locations across the U.S. For more information, visit awakechocolate.com.

About Walker Hotels

Founded by boutique hotelier Bridgeton, Walker Hotels brings together design-forward hospitality, immersive food and beverage concepts, and a deep sense of neighborhood connection across its distinctive New York City properties. Walker Hotel Greenwich Village evokes the timeless elegance of Golden Age New York with Georgian Revival-inspired architecture, rich interiors, original artwork by emerging local artists, and 113 luxurious guest rooms featuring refined Art Deco details and elevated amenities. Guests can gather in the hotel's intimate Parlour lounge for cocktails, afternoon tea, and live music programming, or dine at Society Cafe, serving market-driven cuisine and cocktails by Chef Nicholas McCann. Walker Hotel Tribeca channels the neighborhood's industrial and artistic roots through contemporary loft-style design, mid-century furnishings, and dynamic social spaces across its 171-room property. The hotel is home to a collection of celebrated culinary and cocktail destinations including rooftop bar Walker Rooftop, hidden jazz lounge Saint Tuesday, an outpost of Blue Bottle Coffee, and Seventy Seven Alley, Chef London Chase's globally inspired culinary studio and immersive tasting experience.

Media Contacts

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

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WALKER HOTELS | GO PR

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SOURCE AWAKE Chocolate