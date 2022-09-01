Awake Solar Awarded 1.5 MW Commercial Project as the Company Celebrates 10 Years of Operations

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awake Solar has been awarded its largest contract to date as the Houston, Texas-based company experiences accelerated growth. This new project will be Awake Solar's largest commercial installation, and it represents the diverse offerings of one of Houston's fastest-growing solar installers. At 1.5 megawatts in capacity, the solar array will be 300x the size of the average residential installation.

Celebrating Accelerating Growth, 10 Years On

Awake Solar's latest milestone comes as the company celebrates a decade in the Texas solar industry. The solar industry in Texas has experienced unprecedented growth as Awake Solar became one of the leading installers in the region. During Awake Solar's first decade of operations, installed solar capacity in Texas grew 100x, from 140 megawatts of installed capacity to 14,000 megawatts in 2022. Texas ranks first in the nation for expected solar growth in the coming five years, and Awake Solar is ideally positioned to be a key player.

As demand for clean, homegrown energy has grown, Awake Solar has met the needs of Texas solar customers time and time again. Before embarking on this 1.5MW commercial solar installation in Houston, Awake Solar completed 1500+ residential and commercial solar installations in the Houston, Austin and Dallas markets. From residential systems custom engineered to meet the needs of unique homes to 400 kilowatt commercial installations and beyond, we've been growing with the needs of those we serve.

Solar Driven By Pro-Consumer Principles

Awake Solar always keeps the customer's best interest front and center. At the core of the company's beliefs is that the best solar providers derive maximum value when a customer gets maximum value for their investment. Commercial and residential customers rest assured knowing that they're on the most direct path to reaping the financial benefits of their solar investment.

Awake Solar provides complete turnkey EPC services (engineering, procurement and construction). With a decade of diverse experiences in the Texas solar industry Awake Solar's team navigates solar installation with ease, from permitting to final inspection.

With the recent increase and extension of the Solar Investment Tax Credit to 30% through 2032, more businesses and homeowners are eager to harness the sun. Learn more about what Awake Solar is bringing to the Texas solar market at www.awakesolar.com.

