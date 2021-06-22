Awaken Intelligence's dynamic call scripting and intelligent agent guidance platform now available on Genesys AppFoundry

DALY CITY, Calif. and LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Awaken Intelligence, the contact center scripting and analytics leader, announces its dynamic call scripting and intelligent agent guidance platform, Awaken Scripting, is now available on Genesys AppFoundry, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions.

The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

Awaken Scripting makes it easy for Genesys customers to use their integrated application seamlessly in normal, day-to-day contact center processes. Awaken Scripting effectively manages and influences the customer journey, supporting each agent by instantly providing the right information at the right time. From simple single-page forms to more dynamic and complex scripts, Awaken Scripting links multiple systems together, providing a single interface point, meaning any process can be followed easily regardless of where information is housed. Agents can handle all their interactions in one unified, customizable desktop.

Simon Black, CEO of Awaken Intelligence, said, "This is a real step forward for Genesys customers and the experience they provide clients through their contact centers. Advanced scripting services are a key part of modern call center infrastructure. We're really excited to continue to develop our partnership with Genesys."

Awaken Scripting is now available with Genesys Cloud™, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform that helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees. With its robust feature set and open APIs, Genesys Cloud is flexible, scalable and built for rapid innovation. Awaken Scripting is available on Genesys Cloud and all Genesys Engage platforms.

To find out more about the solution, please visit Awaken Intelligence or Genesys AppFoundry.

Awaken Intelligence

Awaken Intelligence are pioneers of innovative, flexible software helping their customers see the complete picture for their contact center. Through voice analytics, speech analytics, actionable insights, and dynamic call scripting solutions, the platform is flexible, easy to work with and adapts quickly as the call center evolves. The Awaken Intelligence team have over 35 years combined experience, meaning their products are designed by contact center people for contact center people.

