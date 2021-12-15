AWAKEN THE SPIRIT OF PLAY WITH A ONE-OF-A-KIND GOLF GETAWAY AT AL MOUJ GOLF IN MUSCAT

At just OMR 132 per person including VAT, guests can enjoy a two-night stay at the chic Mysk Al Mouj by Shaza, or for OMR 160 per person including VAT, at the luxurious Kempinski Hotel Muscat, and enjoy two rounds of golf at Al Mouj's 18-hole championship course.

Nasser bin Masoud Al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said, "We look forward to welcoming our guests with this superb offer, which gives them the best of leisure and hospitality. With the quality and individuality of the layout and its surrounding environment, which showcases Oman in all its glory, Al Mouj Muscat is an extraordinary lifestyle destination for visitors. With access to a whole range of activities on and off the course, it's sure to be a memorable stay."

Set along a two kilometer stretch of coastline and with the Hajjar mountains providing an impressive backdrop, the Greg Norman-designed course is GEO Certified® and a member of the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Along with a par-72 18-hole championship course and floodlit par-3 9-hole, its award-winning facilities offer amateurs and professionals a challenging, yet rewarding, game of golf.

Valid until 31st December 2021, the 'Drive and Play' package is the perfect way for golfers to experience the charm of Oman in winter. Guests should note that the driving range is closed temporarily, however they are welcome to warm up in the designated locations which Al Mouj Golf has provided. To book a stay or find out more, contact Mysk Al Mouj by Shaza on +968 24274400 or Kempinski Hotel Muscat on +968 24985000.

SOURCE Al Mouj Golf