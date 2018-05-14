AWALE RESOURCES - Issue of Shares

The Bonus Shares will be subject to a 4 month hold period under securities legislation and will be subject to a one year vesting period from date of grant.

Name Bonus in C$ Bonus Shares to be

issued in lieu @ 25

Cents per share Andrew Chubb- COO 100,000 400,000 Sharon Cooper- CFO 20,000 80,000 Kathryn Witter- Company Secretary 4,000 16,000 Other employees 19,000 76,000 Total 143,000 572,000

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED.

"Glen Parsons"

Glen Parsons, President and CEO

