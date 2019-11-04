Awalé Resources Commences 3,000 metre Drill Program at the Odienné Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire

VANCOUVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to report that drilling has commenced at the 90% owned Odienné Gold Project in Cote d'Ivoire (Figure 1). The 3,000m drill program will be completed over the Empire and Vakaba gold prospects (see Company News Release dated 8th July 2019), and will include a combination of diamond and reverse circulation ("RC") drilling. The program has now commenced at the Empire prospect, where 2,000m of the budgeted metres are currently expected to be drilled.

Highlights

Empire - The Empire prospect represents a compelling orogenic shear zone-hosted gold target with favourable geology and coincident gold/arsenic geochemistry and ground geophysical (Induced Polarisation or IP) anomalies. The high order soil anomalism coincides with a mapped mylonite bearing structure that has been intruded by a later diorite body. The resistive chargeable anomaly likely indicates coincident silicification and sulphidation of the diorite and conforms with both the soil anomalism and the mapped structure. Rock chip samples taken from quartz veins on the prospect have returned up to 65 grams/tonne ("g/t") gold* ("Au") and a channel sample in altered wall rock has returned 8m at 0.7 g/t Au including 2m at 3.17g/t Au and 2m at 1.57 g/t Au.

The soil sampling completed by the Company forms a 2km long, 50+ppb gold anomaly which includes a 200m long core containing 200+ppb gold. Artisanal mining activities commenced at Empire some months after the completion and reporting of the of the soil program. The main pit opened by these artisanal workers (Figure 2) does not cover either the best soil anomalism or the best resistive chargeable IP anomaly. This also demonstrates the potential for wide shear zone hosted gold mineralisation in a classic Birimian gold setting.

Vakaba – The target mineralization at Vakaba is high grade gold hosted in quartz tourmaline veins at a granite/intermediate volcanic contact. A series of veins have opened oblique to the NNE trending faulted contact between the granite and volcanic rocks, the veins are dominantly oriented NW with a subordinate NE orientation. Gold hosted in the quartz tourmaline veins have returned results of up to 111.5 g/t gold and an average grade of 6 samples of quartz material from the artisanal orpaillage pits and outcrop returned 24.6 g/t Au*.

Deep artisanal pits and a trench have been opened by artisanal workers along a NW quartz-tourmaline bearing structure in the central part of the prospect (Figure 3), a channel sample along the wall of the costean returned 14m of wall-rock alteration at 1.14 g/t Au, with included values of 1m at 2g/t Au, 4.4 g/t Au, and 1.9 g/t Au from 1, 2, and 5 metres respectively. The same structure is clear in the induced polarisation surveys completed in May 2019, as well as revealing a major structural confluence at this location with NW/NE chargeable resistive structures meeting at the granite/volcanic contact. This confluence is a compelling target for the planned maiden drill program at the Vakaba prospect.

*Rock chip samples are taken to understand which structures and veins are mineralised at a prospect and contribute to understanding the geometry and nature of mineralisation, while they provide an insight to tenor of mineralisation, they do not represent a true indication of the overall grade of a prospect ** This channel sample is parallel to the strike of mineralisation and is an indication of wall rock/hanging wall mineralisation, it does not represent true width

Link to Figures: http://www.awaleresources.com/_resources/maps/Odienne-Commences-Drilling.pdf

CEO Glen Parsons commented today:

"We are excited to announce the commencement of our maiden drilling program at Odienné in the north west. Both the Empire and Vakaba prospects are untested drill targets and which have developed into excellent gold targets following results from our systematic work programs.

As an update planned drill targeting work at Bondoukou will be commencing soon in the North East once access becomes manageable, with abating rains, and this will ultimately lead to scout drilling in the New Year.

I look forward to announcing drill results from Odienné in the near future as they become available."

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for geochemical samples and rock chip samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories Ghana Ltd. an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the company's field camps and put into sealed bags, they are transported to the companies Bondoukou office where they are stored securely until collected by Intertek for transportation to Ghana. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and finely crushed to better than 70%, passing a 2 mm screen. A split of up to 1,000 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen, and a 50-gram split is analyzed by fire assay or Aqua Regia with an AAS finish. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Chubb is the Company's Chief Operating Officer and holds a Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr Chubb has 17 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

