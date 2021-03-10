Awalé Resources Demonstrates High Grade Plunge Continuity at Empire Main, Odienné, Côte d'Ivoire

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to report further exceptional gold results and confirmation of plunge continuity of mineralization from the final 5 holes of the Phase 2 drill program at the Empire gold discovery (Figures 1 & 2).

These reported drill holes have successfully confirmed both the high-grade nature and steep westerly plunge continuity of mineralization at Empire Main. The plunging mineralization remains open and is now tested to a theoretical open pit depth of 125 vertical meters, the open mineralization also confirms the underground potential of Empire Main.

Figures 3 to 7 depict cross sections and a long section for the holes reported in this release.

Highlights:

OEDD-37 : Confirms shallow mineralization and high-grade gold 25m up dip/plunge of 201 gram-meter intercept in OEDD-24.

: Confirms shallow mineralization and high-grade gold up dip/plunge of 201 gram-meter intercept in OEDD-24. 68 meters ('m') at 2.4 grams per tonne gold ('g/t Au') from surface



Including 15.4m at 3.3g/t Au from 16.6m

at 3.3g/t Au from



and 1m at 30.9 g/t Au from 31m

at 30.9 g/t Au from



Including 22m at 4.1 g/t Au from 40m

at 4.1 g/t Au from



and 5m at 8.1 g/t Au from 57mand 1m at 35.2 g/t Au from 58m

at 8.1 g/t Au from 57mand at 35.2 g/t Au from OEDD-33: Confirms high-grade plunging mineralization at 120m vertical depth (350rl)

Confirms high-grade plunging mineralization at vertical depth (350rl) 39m at 1.4 g/t Au from 133m

at 1.4 g/t Au from

Including 12m at 2.6 g/t Au from 160m

at 2.6 g/t Au from OEDD-35 : Confirms plunge mineralization at 100 to 120m vertical depth (350 rl) east of OEDD-33.

: Confirms plunge mineralization at 100 to vertical depth (350 rl) east of OEDD-33. 0.8m at 25.5 g/t Au from 32m

at 25.5 g/t Au from

12m at 2.3 g/t Au from 117m

at 2.3 g/t Au from

including 3m at 4 g/t Au from 117m .

at 4 g/t Au from .

3m at 2.6 g/t Au from 146m

at 2.6 g/t Au from OEDD-34 : Confirms northern lode and broader mineralization down plunge of OEDD-9 (optimal drill direction) – hole ended in mineralization at 175m .

: Confirms northern lode and broader mineralization down plunge of OEDD-9 (optimal drill direction) – hole ended in mineralization at . 28.3m at 1.2 g/t Au from 30.7m

at 1.2 g/t Au from

Including 9.3m at 2 g/t Au from 30.7m

at 2 g/t Au from

22m at 1.9 g/t Au from 97m downhole

at 1.9 g/t Au from downhole

including 6m at 3.3 g/t Au from 97m

at 3.3 g/t Au from

9m at 1.1 g/t Au from 133m

at 1.1 g/t Au from

3.7m at 2.3 g/t Au from 171m – hole ended in mineralization.

Note: Drill intervals are reported as downhole, true widths are approximately 75 to 80% of the downhole interval.

A full table of significant intercepts in included in table 1 below.

LINK: SEE FIGURES 1 TO 7: http://awaleresources.com/_resources/maps/2021-03-10-Figures-Empire-Main-Drilling-NR-Final.pdf

Company CEO Glen Parsons commented today:

"Empire Main is a significant early-stage high grade gold discovery for Awalé, these final drill holes both verifies the high-grade gold and confirms down plunge continuity of mineralization at Empire Main. We have now also demonstrated shallow mineralisation in hole OEDD-37 with economic gold grades intercepted from surface, further to this shallow mineralization 22m at 4 g/t Au in primary mineralisation from this hole confirms the high-grade nature of the Empire gold system.

Awalé will continue to systematically explore extensions to the Empire Main discovery as well as the Empire Corridor with a view to building a gold camp at Odienné– initial results are now coming through from recent auger drilling at Charger and Empire Extension prospects and look encouraging – we expect to have a complete set of results in the ensuing week. These targets along with the new discoveries at Anomaly 1 and Anomaly 2 will form the core of the 5000m RC/DD drill program planned for May/June 2021.

Our aim is to achieve an initial resource at Empire main and continue to build gold ounces proximal to Empire Main and along strike of the 20 km long Empire mineralized corridor.

I look forward to keeping the market updated accordingly as work programs develop".

Follow - Up Exploration Plan at Odienné

Awalé remains confident of the upside potential of the Empire Corridor and has an aggressive exploration campaign designed for 2021. The near-term focus for the Odienné project is as follows:

Testing potential eastern offsets from Empire Main in addition to western extension targets. A 500m gap exists between current drilling at Empire Main and Anomaly 1 and the western extension of the Empire structure. A program of 240 Auger holes for 964m was completed on the 8 th of December as a targeting exercise and will guide the next phase of drilling at Empire Main.

gap exists between current drilling at Empire Main and Anomaly 1 and the western extension of the Empire structure. A program of 240 Auger holes for was completed on the 8 of December as a targeting exercise and will guide the next phase of drilling at Empire Main. Proximal to this, a new parallel structural target (the "Charger Target") to Empire has been Auger drilled c. 3 km to the NNE of Empire Main. This will feed into the next program scout drilling over the greater empire structure. Results are also pending for this auger program.

The Charger prospect is approximately 3 km north of Empire. Legacy soil sampling by Randgold returned up to 1677ppb Au within an 600m long greater than 100ppb Au anomaly. Initial mapping has revealed diorite body central to the prospect area that is bound by a package of basalts and intermediate volcaniclastics and tuffaceous rock.

long greater than 100ppb Au anomaly. Initial mapping has revealed diorite body central to the prospect area that is bound by a package of basalts and intermediate volcaniclastics and tuffaceous rock. Further detailed interpretation and understanding of the first pass intercepts from scout drilling at Anomalies 1 and 2, as well as anticipated further results from Anomaly 1 – follow up drilling.

About the Empire Main Discovery

Empire Main discovery is a high-grade gold discovery characterized by multiphase deformation, alteration and veining hosted within a diorite intrusion. Mineralization is associated with early potassic (biotite) alteration+/- Au and pyrite, calc silicate alteration (rare garnet, clinopyroxene and pyrrhotite), and later carbonate and silica sericite alteration. The abundant free gold is likely late and associated with the final silica-carbonate-sericite phase.

High-grade mineralization is hosted in brittle/ductile quartz vein arrays that are oriented from east-west to northeast and exhibit both shallow and steep plunges. The host diorite lies within a > 20 kilometer long and 1 to 2 kilometer wide brittle/ductile shear zone, named the 'Empire Corridor'. Mineralization at the Empire Main discovery remains open along strike and down dip/plunge. Beyond the Empire Main discovery there is high potential for discovery or similar or larger deposits along this fertile structural corridor.

Empire was discovered through systematic exploration by Awalé, resulting in a coincident geology, gold/arsenic geochemistry, and ground geophysics (Induced Polarization, or "IP") anomaly. This discovery demonstrates high grade gold bearing fluid flow within the empire corridor, and the company plans to continue exploring along this fertile shear zone to make new discoveries and rapidly accrete the gold inventory through extensions of know mineralization and new discoveries.

Previously reported highlights from the Empire Main drilling are listed below, figures 1 and 2 show drill collars and a long section through the mineralization.:

OEDD-1 18.15m at 4.9 g/t Au from 40 m downhole ,

, including 10.4 m at 7.9 g/t Au from 40m downhole

10.4 m at 7.9 g/t Au from downhole OEDD-2 27 m at 3.1 g/t Au from 43.2 m downhole

from downhole including 9 m at 5.3 g/t Au from 43.2 m downhole.

from downhole. OEDD-9 17m at 2.6 g/t Au from 40 m downhole ,

, including 2.65m at 15.4 g/t Au from 40m ,

at 15.4 g/t Au from ,

16.74m at 1.9 g/t Au from 74.26m downhole,

at 1.9 g/t Au from downhole,

including 9.28m at 2.7g/t Au from 80.72m and,

at 2.7g/t Au from and,

16m at 1.8 g/t Au from 98m downhole,

at 1.8 g/t Au from downhole,

including 3m at 7.6 g/t Au from 111m downhole

at 7.6 g/t Au from downhole OERC0021 18m at 3g/t Au from 97m downhole and 2m at 15.5 g/t Au from 111m downhole

at 3g/t Au from downhole and at 15.5 g/t Au from downhole 11m at 2.5g/t Au from 140m downhole and 2m at 5.6g/t Au from 140m downhole

at 2.5g/t Au from downhole and at 5.6g/t Au from downhole OEDD-24 15m at 13.1 g/t Au from 69m including 2m at 20g/t Au from 69m , 7.6m at 20.1 g/t Au from 74.7m , and 1m at 129.8 g/t Au from 76m .

at 13.1 g/t Au from including at 20g/t Au from , at 20.1 g/t Au from , and at 129.8 g/t Au from . OEDD-18 11 m at 4.9 g/t Au from 40m downhole including 1m at 4.8g/t Au and 1m at 40.2 g/t Au from 40 and 41m , respectively.

11 m at 4.9 g/t Au from downhole including at 4.8g/t Au and at 40.2 g/t Au from 40 and , respectively. OEDD-16 17 m at 3.5 g/t Au from 86m downhole including 1m at 11.9 g/t Au and 1m at 11.7 g/t Au from 87 and 90m respectively. (see release dated 7 th October 2020 )

17 m at 3.5 g/t Au from downhole including at 11.9 g/t Au and at 11.7 g/t Au from 87 and respectively. (see release dated 7 ) OEDD-32 10m at 1.6 g/t Au Au from 67m - Northern Lode

at 1.6 g/t Au Au from - Northern Lode 7m at 2.4 g/t Au from 136m

at 2.4 g/t Au from

22m at 3.8 g/t Au from 92m and 1m at 44g/t Au from 104m

at 3.8 g/t Au from and at 44g/t Au from OEDD-31 16m at 2g/t Au from 45m (Northern Lode)

at 2g/t Au from (Northern Lode) 11m at 2.5 g/t Au from 61m including 1m at 10.4 from 74m

at 2.5 g/t Au from including at 10.4 from

15m at 1.6 g/t Au from 85m including 1m at 9.3 from 95m

The above results are all downhole intercepts and are approximately 75% of true width of mineralization.

Table 1: Significant gold Intercepts in grams per tonne gold for all assayed holes reported in this release.

Hole East North RL Total

Depth (m) Inclination Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Length Grams/Tonne

Gold Gram-

Metres OEDD0033 647409.6 1030341 474.248 264.7 -55 150 133 172 39 1.4 53.4*

Including 133 139 6 1.3 7.9

143 151 8 1.3 10.0 160 172 12 2.6 31.7 177 179 2 2.1 4.3 189 191 2 1.3 2.7 204 205 1 1.2 1.2 212 213 1 2.0 2.0 217 218 1 1.1 1.1 221 230 9 1.8 16.5 240 242 2 1.1 2.1 245 252 7 1.7 11.6 262 263 1 1.7 1.7 262 263 1 1.7 1.7 OEDD0034 647474.7 1030311 476.118 174.7 -55 150 30.7 59 28.3 1.2 34.2*

Including 30.7 40 9.3 2.0 18.7



46 47 1 1.1 1.1 52 59 7 1.7 11.9 97 119 22 1.9 41.6 Including 97 103 6 3.3 19.8

133 142 9 1.1 10.0 159 161 2 1.6 3.2 166 167 1 6.2 6.2 171 174.7 3.7 2.3 8.6 OEDD0035 647406.8 1030160 472.922 183.7 -55 360 32 32.8 0.8 25.5 20.4

50 51 1 1.5 1.5 59 60 1 1.0 1.0 88 90 2 2.3 4.6 103 104 1 4.0 4.0 111 112 1 1.2 1.2 117 129 12 2.3 27.1

Including 117 121 3 4.0 12.0

135 136 1 2.0 2.0 146 149 3 2.6 7.8 161 162 1 1.9 1.9 OEDD0036 647418.9 1030304 473.62 138.7 -55 180 18 19 1 2.14 2.1

24 30 6 1.01 6.1 53 54 1 2.43 2.4 69 70 1 1.32 1.3 74 84 10 0.81 8.1 95 101 6 1.34 8.0

Including 100 101 1 5.1 5.1

127 128 1 4.1 4.1 OEDD0037 647516 1030279 474.905 135.5 -55 150 0 68 68 2.4 162.5*

Including 9.1 13.6 4.5 2.0 9.1 and 16.6 32 15.4 3.3 51.0 and 40 62 22 4.1 89.3 and 57 62 5 8.1 40.5 and 58 59 1 35.2 35.2

73 74 1 1.3 1.3 103 105 2 1.0 2.0 110 111 1 2.1 2.1

Note on Table 1: Drill intervals are reported as down hole, true widths are approximately 75 to 80% of the downhole interval. Results are reported at a 0.5 g/t Au trigger with 3m of included internal waste, included intervals are with a 1 g/t Au trigger or individual assay values. Short <1 g/t intervals have been omitted.

* Denotes calculations at a 0.2 g/t Au trigger with 3m of internal waste.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for drill core and RC percussion samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories Ghana Ltd. an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the company's field camps and put into sealed bags; they are stored securely until collected by Intertek for transportation to Ghana.

Drill holes reported in this release are HQ core and have been sampled as ¾ core (approximately 6 kg/ meter) with ¼ 'sliver' of the core sample being reserved as a library sample at the company offices. The remaining ¾ core samples are logged in the Intertek tracking system, weighed, dried and finely crushed to better than 70%, passing a 2 mm screen of which 50% is pulverized to 85%, passing a 75-micron, the remaining 50% is reserved. The pulverized sample is then leached by the LeachWELL method with a further 2 Fire Assays are completed on the tail samples from the leach to monitor leach efficacy. Total gold is reported from leach and fire assays, at grades of >0.2 g/t gold the leach is recovering 95.4% of all gold.

Blanks, core duplicates, crush duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. As a further measure, all samples in potentially mineralized zones at Empire Main have routinely have a quartz wash placed between each sample to prevent any smearing of high grade gold - 3% of these quartz wash samples are routinely analyzed, the remainder are stored with the analysis pulps.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Chubb is the Company's Chief Operating Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr Chubb has 18 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

