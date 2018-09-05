AWANE to Introduce MyMedicalShopper to Members

AWANE Members already enjoy comprehensive coverage from one of the Nation's largest carriers, and are now also empowered to shop for medical care and better understand medical pricing. MyMedicalShopper will be embedded in AWANE Health Plans with Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), giving people the ability to know how much their healthcare will cost before they even receive care.

AWANE Executive Director Philip Healy says, "At a time when many organizations are trimming benefits, we want to offer our members more, at a fraction of the cost. Individuals need to know where to find the best quality care, at the best possible price. We already know our health plans and coverage is exceptional, so why not provide our membership with the right tools to help control costs?"

MyMedicalShopper will help AWANE Member Businesses:

Provide top-of-the-line benefits at a fraction of the cost.

Employees will find the best quality care at the lowest prices.

Lower premiums and lower operating costs.

Receive expert analysis and consulting for maximum knowledge and efficiency.

AWANE is a trade association serving businesses in the automotive, roads, and fuel industries. Entering its 90th year in existence, AWANE has kept its member businesses strong and stable through many economic times. AWANE prides itself in unparalleled administrative support, strong buying power, strategy, finance, and compliance. Please contact the AWANE Team to learn more about joining a powerful association that promises to gain even more strength in the coming years.

Contact: Philip Healy, 1-800-258-5318, philip@awane.com

