Award Celebrates 40 of Oncology's Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders Under Age 40

"Early-career leaders in oncology — clinicians, researchers, business people, advocates — are making an enormous impact on patients and the cancer community, but many of these individuals have not had the opportunity to be widely recognized," says McGivney Global Advisors Partner and cancer survivor Jennifer Hinkel. "40 under 40 in Cancer is an effort to highlight the contributions of these rising stars."

"These individuals are tomorrow's driving force in innovation," adds Brian Tyburski, President and CEO, The Lynx Group™. "Their achievements are crucial, well deserved, and should be applauded by all. We're proud to partner with McGivney Global Advisors in honoring these 40 individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions within their respective roles in the cancer continuum."

Nominations came from across the country and represented the following categories: clinical and patient care; biopharma, diagnostics and devices; research, science and technology; government, regulatory and payer; and patient, advocacy and policy. More information about the award, nomination process and the "40 Under 40 in Cancer" awards ceremony can be found at 40under40incancer.com.

The members of the 2018 inaugural "40 Under 40 in Cancer" class were selected by a panel of judges and include the following:

Rachel Baranoski , Academy of Oncology Nurse and Patient Navigators

, Scott Campbell , Takeda Oncology

, Mallory Casperson , MS, Lacuna Loft

, MS, Christina Cioffi , Shire

, Aerial Donovan, GRYT Health and Stupid Cancer

Ben Doran , MSc, BSc, Prescient Healthcare Group

, MSc, BSc, Areej El-Jawahri, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital

Matthew Farber, MA, Walgreens

Gloria Fazio , Bravely Beautiful, Inc.

, Jasmine H. Francis , MD, Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center

, MD, Alexandra Gubin , MSW, LCSW-C, Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center

, MSW, LCSW-C, Kirollos S. Hanna , PharmD, BCPS, BCOP, University of Minnesota Medical Center and Mayo Clinic

, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP, Kimberly T. Smith , MSA, ASCO

, MSA, ASCO Maria Ho , PhD, McGivney Global Advisors

, PhD, Zachary Hornby , MS, MBA, Ignyta

, MS, MBA, Kate Yglesias Houghton , Critical Mass

, Cigall Kadoch, PhD, Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Sophia C. Kamran , MD, Massachusetts General Hospital

, MD, Julie Kennerly-Shah , PharmD, MS, MHA, BCPS, The James – The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center

, PharmD, MS, MHA, BCPS, Brandon Ledford , MPP, PMP, MGT Consulting Group

, MPP, PMP, Daneng Li , MD, City of Hope

, MD, Edward Li , PharmD, MPH, BCOP, University of New England College of Pharmacy

, PharmD, MPH, BCOP, Paige K. Malinowski , BA, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

, BA, Robert S. Mancini , PharmD, BCOP, Mountain States Tumor Institute

, PharmD, BCOP, Brian McMahon , SparkCures

, Kamesha Miles , BA, OPN-CG, Susan G. Komen Inland Empire

, BA, OPN-CG, LeAnn B. Norris , PharmD, FCCP, BCPS, BCOP University of South Carolina

, PharmD, FCCP, BCPS, BCOP Asomaniwaa Owusu-Ansah, BSPharm, Erith Pharmaceutical and Health Services, Ltd.

Puja Patel , PharmD, Daiichi Sankyo

, PharmD, Emily Perry , Celgene

, Zosia Piotrowska , MD, MHS, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center

, MD, MHS, Elissa Prichep , World Economic Forum

, Bob Redman , BBA, Eli Lilly

, BBA, Allison D. Rosen , MS, Field Baylor College of Medicine , Dan L. Duncan Cancer Center

, MS, Christine Roussel , PharmD, BCOP, Doylestown Hospital

, PharmD, BCOP, Brandon Shank , PharmD, MPH, BCOP, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

, PharmD, MPH, BCOP, Heloisa Soares , MD, PhD, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center

, MD, PhD, Aaron Tallent , ASCO

, Melissa Thompson , MBA, National Policy Innovator

, MBA, Joni Watson , MBA, MSN, RN, OCN, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, McClinton Cancer Center

About McGivney Global Advisors LLC

McGivney Global Advisors is an expert consultancy for biopharma companies that was founded by William T. McGivney, PhD, former longtime CEO of National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and former Vice President, Clinical and Coverage Policy for Aetna Health Plans. McGivney Global Advisors is distinguished as a consulting firm by its focus on bringing real-world expertise from leaders in guidelines, pathways/compendia, health policy, pharmaceutical reimbursement and market access, and cancer care delivery to decision-makers in pharma/biotech companies, investment houses and national associations. McGivney Global Advisors works with clients to identify the real issues impacting their businesses, provide in-depth and actionable analyses, and develop impactful strategies to facilitate optimal positioning for the success of innovative products. In addition to Dr. McGivney, the firm's leadership includes Jennifer Hinkel, MSc, Partner, an expert in health economics, oncology market access, and blockchain applications in health care. For more information, please visit mcgivneyglobal.com.

About The Lynx Group

The Lynx Group is a rapidly growing global strategic alliance of medical communications and education companies. Through its unique business model, The Lynx Group strives to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. Visit thelynxgroup.com for more information.

