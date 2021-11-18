Award Management Software Market to Record 8.21% CAGR by 2025|Price Reduction due to Cloud-based Software, Storage, and Technical Staff to Drive Growth|Technavio

Nov 18, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The award management software market is set to grow by USD 235.37 mn, progressing at a CAGR of 8.21% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The award management software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Award Management Software Market size
- Award Management Software Market trends
- Award Management Software Market industry analysis
Award Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- Cloud
- On-premise
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Award Management Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the award management software market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AwardStage, Blackbaud Inc., Creative Force Ltd., Currinda Pty Ltd., Judgify, OpenWater Inc., Submittable Co., Weemss Ltd., and Wizehive Co.
Factors such as the growing need among enterprises to improve the award process; price reduction due to cloud-based software, storage, and technical staff; and rise in affordability and acceptance for emerging technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of universal standard procedure will hamper the market growth.
Award Management Software Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis
Technavio report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on geography, the award management software market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. According to our research, 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the award management software market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Moreover, price reduction due to cloud-based software, storage, and technical staff will drive the award management software market growth in North America.
Award Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist award management software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the award management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the award management software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of award management software market vendors
|
Award Management Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 235.37 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AwardStage, Blackbaud Inc., Creative Force Ltd., Currinda Pty Ltd., Judgify, OpenWater Inc., Submittable Co., Weemss Ltd., and Wizehive Co
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
