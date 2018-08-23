Award Nomination and New Song Release - Artist, Hoyt Hughes/Cowboy Records (Burbank)

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Partners, Inc./Cowboy Records (Burbank) congratulates their first signed artist, HOYT HUGHES, on his Pro Cowboy Country Music Award nomination (of the Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association/PCCAA) in the category of New Cowboy Country Star Of The Year. The awards take place in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Oct. 13th. and will be broadcast at a later date on the new and exciting Cowboy Channel (RFD TV).

Along with the honor of the nomination, a new single digital release of the song "STORM WINDS," written by Sandy Chanley (lyrics) and Hoyt Hughes (music), Produced by Chanley and Executive Produced by Keith Truesdell, is dedicated to the California Wild Fires, Hurricane Harvey (Houston) and Hurricane Irma (Florida), victims of these disasters, and in honor of all the first responders, firefighters, and civilians who risk so much to protect and save others. Hoyt Hughes sings this soulful and inspirational song bringing hope to all those who have suffered in these tragedies.

"Storm Winds" will be digitally released on August 24 (the one year anniversary of the landfall of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas) in memory of the devastating fall 2017 season of hurricanes and wild fires (and now 2018).

Cowboy Records (Burbank) is a division of the Emmy Award winning Film and TV company, Production Partners, Inc. CEO/Executive Producer Sandy Chanley and VP/Emmy nominated Director Keith Truesdell are partners in the 28 year corporation and its two year old music division.

"Storm Winds" was recorded at legendary Studio City Sound (California) and Engineered, Mixed, and Mastered by Grammy Award winning mixer, Tom Weir. Some notable contributions to the song are Mike Baird on drums (Rick Springfield, Journey), Rob Math on elec. guitar (Rock Godz Hall of Fame 2018), Kathy Fisher of the band "Fisher" on background vocals (2000's most internet downloaded song of all time "I Will Love You"), Bob DeMarco on bass guitar (world class Film and TV composer/DeMarco Productions), Ryan Mascilak on piano (Arranger/Musical Director of St. Finbar Church in Burbank) and Sophie Ann on background vocals (Los Angeles session singer). Rob Math, Ryan Mascilak, and Sophie Ann are all alumni of the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

A portion of the proceeds from the song will go to relief efforts in Houston, TX and the states of Florida and California. Available for free listening on YouTube and on CD Baby for purchase; iTunes, Amazon and all digital downloads for purchase soon to follow.

For more info contact Sandy at (818) 556-5065. Or email cowboyrecords@productionpartners.com.



productionpartners.com



hoythughesmusic.com



facebook.com/cowboyrecordsburbank

