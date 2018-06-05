Award Nominations Now Open for 'Made in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day

Awards nominations will be accepted through July 31, 2018 and self nominations are encouraged. For more information and to submit a nomination in any of the award categories, visit 'Made in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day Awards.

Entries will be reviewed by a team of qualified and dedicated judges who will select the winning submissions.

Award categories include:

Manufacturer of the Year – 4 winners will be chosen in this category

– 4 winners will be chosen in this category Innovator of the Year – 1 winner will be chosen

– 1 winner will be chosen Raymond Hopp Award for Excellence – 1 winner will be chosen

These awards recognize the state's top manufacturers for their accomplishments. By applying for the award, manufacturers convey their story of financial growth, manufacturing leadership, market leadership, leadership development, and workforce enhancement.

Manufacturers are encouraged to self nominate or nominate another manufacturer, as finalists will be able to:

Share their story

Recognize the hard work and dedication of their employees

Promote their significant accomplishments

Highlight corporate citizenship Join the ranks of other notable manufacturers

Receive news coverage and spotlight

Help increase public awareness about the strength and economic significance of New Jersey's manufacturing community

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $3.7 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.



For more information about Manufacturing Day, please visit: 'Made in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day.

