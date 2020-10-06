Award Nominations Open to Honor Global Supply Chain Leaders

Institute for Supply Management® to recognize extraordinary professionals with two prestigious award programs

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is seeking nominations for supply chain management industry leaders and innovators for its two flagship award programs, the J. Shipman Gold Medal Award and the seventh annual ISM 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars. Both programs honor astounding procurement and supply chain management professionals from around the globe who deserve to be applauded for their passion, creativity and contributions to supply chain.

"Each day, supply management professionals around the globe make decisions that affect their organizations' bottom-line performance, competitive position and brands," said Tom Derry, chief executive officer, ISM. "The J. Shipman Gold Medal Award is a way for us to proudly recognize leaders in the industry and highlight the accomplishments and talent of these dedicated professionals. We encourage everyone in our industry to nominate deserving colleagues or mentors."

J. Shipman Gold Medal Award

The J. Shipman Gold Medal Award is ISM's most prestigious award established in 1931 in honor of Johnson Shipman, a man known for his vision, intellect and influence on important issues. The award is presented to those individuals whose modest, unselfish, sincere and persistent efforts have aided the advancement of the supply management field.

Nominees are professionals who are acknowledged by their peers as role models, mentors and community leaders within the field, and who work diligently to continuously bring new ideas to the table. Their contributions have helped improve their organizations and the careers of other individuals in the field.

Nominations are accepted through February 3, 2021. For more information, and to nominate a candidate for this award, visit ISM's website.

The J. Shipman Gold Medal Award winner will be recognized by ISM Chief Executive Officer, Tom Derry, and the J. Shipman Award Committee Chair, at the ISM2021 Annual Conference.

ISM's 30 Under 30 Supply Chain Stars

Since 2014, the ISM 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars Recognition Program has recognized 30 individuals annually who are 30 years of age or younger, and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, collaboration, and other outstanding attributes. Contributions to their companies, associations and the industry at-large are also considered. The international program is designed to position supply management and procurement as viable and exciting career choices for emerging professionals.

The 30 individuals selected for the 2020 cohort will receive a one-year membership to ISM and complimentary admittance to ISM2021. One individual will be designated as the Megawatt Winner and will also receive complimentary conference registration to ISM2021 for themselves and their nominator.

Individuals can nominate deserving young professionals at ISM's website. The deadline to submit nominations is Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST. All nominees must be 30 years of age or younger as of December 31, 2020.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Mastery Model®. Its Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing ISM Report On Business® are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit ismworld.org.

Contact: Jennifer Wagner, 480.752.6276, ext. 3054

[email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management

Related Links

https://www.ismworld.org

