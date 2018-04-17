Award Recipient, John Patricelli, Recognizes Fellow Community Builders
12:45 ET
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Patricelli received the Realtors Care Award last week from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. The award was to honour his work with "at risk" youth through The BC Camp Choice Society (Camp Choice BC) and the East End Boys Club. John would like to take this opportunity to recognize fellow community builders who founded these organizations.
Founders of Camp Choice BC:
- Carolyn Dunlop, Founder and President
- Kelly Burkholder, Co-Founder
- Liz Yeung, Co-Founder
- Rexx Llabore, Co-Founder
- Joe Robinsmith, Co-Founder
Jim Crescenzo, Founder of the East End Boys Club:
It is through the joint efforts of these individuals that allow their organizations to make a positive change in the youth's lives.
More Info:
John Patricelli (PREC) is a realtor with Sutton Centre Realty, and has been serving the Vancouver and Burnaby real estate market for over 20 years. For more info visit www.johnpatricelli.com and www.campchoicebc.com.
Media Contact:
Lougie Cabael
604-781-7142
lougie@codemediainc.com
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEGnhkv_LRE
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-recipient-john-patricelli-recognizes-fellow-community-builders-300631453.html
SOURCE John Patricelli PREC
Share this article