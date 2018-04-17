Award Recipient, John Patricelli, Recognizes Fellow Community Builders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Patricelli received the Realtors Care Award last week from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. The award was to honour his work with "at risk" youth through The BC Camp Choice Society (Camp Choice BC) and the East End Boys Club. John would like to take this opportunity to recognize fellow community builders who founded these organizations.

Founders of Camp Choice BC:

Realtors Care Award presented to John Patricelli

Carolyn Dunlop , Founder and President

, Founder and President Kelly Burkholder , Co-Founder

, Co-Founder Liz Yeung , Co-Founder

, Co-Founder Rexx Llabore, Co-Founder

Joe Robinsmith , Co-Founder

Jim Crescenzo, Founder of the East End Boys Club:

It is through the joint efforts of these individuals that allow their organizations to make a positive change in the youth's lives.

