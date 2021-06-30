Award recognizes Lumen NextGen911 platform for improving emergency call delivery

DENVER, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced today that its Next Generation 911 platform is the first recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Enabling Platform Leadership Award in the NG911 market.

The Lumen NG911 platform improves the delivery of emergency calls and enables residents to contact 911 not only by making a voice call—it also lays the foundation for pictures and videos in the future. Data and technology are driving changes inside public safety agencies. As new data brings new benefits to first responders and the communities they serve, having a secure, reliable and integrated NG911 platform ensures public safety applications can access the data they need to help make communities safer.

In announcing the award, Frost & Sullivan emphasizes that Lumen takes an integrated platform approach to enable solutions that optimize data management, enhance incidence intelligence, accelerate emergency response times and drive increased Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) productivity.

"We know when someone calls 911, seconds count. We are proud to be one of the few 911 network providers who can enable PSAPs to fully leverage those seconds and minutes in real time and serve citizens and first responders when they need it most," said Sonia Ramsey, Lumen vice president for the state and local government and education market. "We are committed to innovation and to helping communities and government agencies achieve their public safety goals."

"New technologies have fundamentally changed the way we live, communicate, and interact, ushering in an array of new requirements and opportunities for public safety entities. In this environment, Lumen has developed a visionary platform designed for the next generation of public safety" said Frost & Sullivan's vice president of mobile and wireless solutions Brent Iadarola. "Frost & Sullivan believes Lumen's unique platform-centric approach to NG911 provides a robust foundation to support innovative applications and compelling future use cases. With its strong overall commitment to innovation and creativity in public safety, Lumen earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Enabling Platform Leadership Award in the NG911 market."

Lumen's NG911 platform meets all national i3 standards established by the National Emergency Number Association and serves as a model for NG911 systems used by states, counties, cities, towns and military bases around the country.

The company's NG911 platform is powered by Lumen's tier 1, carrier-class, public safety grade network that links together emergency call routing intelligence, public safety applications and network management services. Lumen's network architecture also positions customers to take advantage of additional benefits from NG911 systems that are expected to evolve over time.

