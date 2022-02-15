Award-Wining Singer and Songwriter Maranda Curtis Joins Forces with the Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association to Fight Liver Cancer

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning gospel and worship singer-songwriter Maranda Curtis lends her voice to promote prevention of liver cancer in the African American community. The acclaimed music artist has partnered with Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association to create a new public service announcement (PSA) campaign and live cast with medical doctors and experts on Saturday, February 19 at 1:00 pm ET in partnership with the National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) for faith-based communities titled "Love Your Liver." The campaign and live cast aims to educate about the importance of liver cancer screenings, which can help at-risk populations catch and treat cancer in its early stages.

Award-winning gospel and worship singer-songwriter Maranda Curtis Love Your Liver Live Cast

Within the African American community, liver cancer is far more lethal than it is for the U.S. population. In fact, in 2019, chronic liver disease was the eighth leading cause of death for non-Hispanic black people ages 45-64. Often, liver cancer develops due to Hepatitis C, which is twice as prevalent in the Black community compared to the general population. Hepatitis C is the leading risk factor for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer in U.S. adults . However, in recent years, researchers have discovered that earlier interventions can make all the difference in saving lives.

"I'm proud to lend my voice to the 'Love Your Liver' campaign to encourage African Americans to remain diligent when it comes to liver cancer screenings," said Curtis. "I am thankful to the Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association for the opportunity to promote a cause that is critical to the wellbeing of the African American community."

Since launching 20 years ago, Blue Faery's mission has been to prevent, treat and cure primary liver cancer, specifically HCC, through research, education, and advocacy. Andrea Wilson Woods, founder and president of the nonprofit established the organization in memory of her sister, Adrienne, who died from stage IV liver cancer at age 15. One of the organization's core goals is to help educate people about liver cancer risk factors and encourage early detection.

"Over the past several years, scientific research has shown how important early detection is for those suffering from liver disease or cancer. With liver cancer targeting the African American community more aggressively, it's even more critical that this community receive regular screenings," said Woods. "We are so grateful to Maranda for her partnership on the 'Love Your Liver' campaign and are confident that her help with this effort will save lives."

Maranda released her first single in 2012 and has continued to grow her fan base over the past decade with her faith-based hits. Her powerful new album DIE TO LIVE will be released on February 18, 2022.

For more information about the Love Your Liver campaign, go to https://loveyourliver.us . To learn about Maranda Curtis' life and music, visit https://www.iammaranda.com/ .

The Love Your Liver Campaign is supported by Eisai, Exelixis, Merck, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Genentech.

About Maranda Curtis

Born and raised in Miami, Fla., to Reverend W.S. Curtis and Mrs. Darlene Curtis, the fourth of seven children, Maranda quickly found singing to be a source of comfort. Maranda has had the opportunity to share the stage with such gospel artists as Pastor John P. Kee, Kurt Carr, Youthful Praise, and more. Known for her melodic tones and her natural flow in worship, Curtis continues to soar as a leading voice in the gospel music industry. As a lead vocalist, Maranda's signature sound has been featured on various music projects, and audiences have taken to her sound very well. Maranda lives by the belief, "Worship is not a matter of skill; it's a lifestyle!" To learn more about Maranda Curtis, visit https://www.iammaranda.com/ .

About Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association

Founded in 2002, the mission of Blue Faery is to prevent, treat and cure primary liver cancer through research, education, and advocacy. Blue Faery's Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) patient education brochure is free for patients, families, and healthcare providers. To serve the needs of HCC patients worldwide, Blue Faery's website translates into ten languages, including Chinese, Hindi, Korean and Spanish. Blue Faery hosts an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and caregivers and gives an annual award to recognize researchers who have made significant contributions in advancing scientific knowledge in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention, or understanding of primary liver cancer. For more information, visit https://www.bluefaery.org/ .

