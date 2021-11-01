Award winner actor speaks about living with type 1 diabetes for almost 60 years

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four of the nation's top experts in diabetes will discuss the latest advances in the field. This includes new technologies, current research toward a cure and the psychology of diabetes. As part of the panel, award-winner actor Victor Garber will speak about his experience of living with type 1 diabetes for almost 60 years. Diabetes is the number one cause of blindness, kidney failure and one of the leading causes of death, worldwide. Hosted by Lions Clubs International, this free virtual event will take place on Sunday, November 14, at 9:00 AM PST. The public is invited to attend.

The panel discussion is part of a global celebration honoring the discovery of insulin by Dr. Fredrick Banting and his team — Best, Collup and Mcleod —at the University of Toronto in 1921.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin. November 14 was chosen because it is Dr. Banting's birthday. To view this event for free, go to: www.LionsDiabetes.org and click the link to register. Alternatively, you can watch on Facebook at Facebook.com/lionsdiabetes on the day of the event.

Panelist Dr. Irl Hirsch is an endocrinologist, Professor and Diabetes Treatment and Teaching Chair from the Universality of Washington Seattle. "Technology has revolutionized diabetes care," he said. "Yet it is difficult to appreciate the progress when living through this rapid evolution." Other panelists will include Dr. Jonathan Lakey, UC, Irvine researcher, who will provide updates on his work with islet transplantation, and Dr. Bill Polonksy, president of the Behavioral Diabetes Institute, who will discuss psychological factors involved in living with the condition.

Brian Ballard, California Lions State Diabetes chairperson, will moderate the panel discussion. Ballard reports that 9 million people in the United States don't know they have diabetes. "Meanwhile, high blood sugar damages their eyes, kidneys and heart," he said. "By the time they find out they're diabetic, the damage has already been done. Lions Clubs work to find these people."

About Lions Clubs International

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Our 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs are servicing communities in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives and strengthen local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects.

