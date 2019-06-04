Award-winning Actor and Jazz Vocalist TC Carson to Perform at the 2019 Playboy Jazz Festival Saturday, June 8

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor and jazz vocalist TC Carson is scheduled to perform at this year's highly anticipated Playboy Jazz Festival in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3pm.

Carson will be performing alongside world renowned pianist Patrice Rushen, saxophonist Ernie Watts, Alphonso Johnson on bass, Terri Lyne Carrington on drums, Doc Powell on lead guitar, Byron Miller on Bass, Munyungo Jackson on percussion, and Rayford Griffin on drums. Carson, along with singer Josie James, will be performing during a special tribute to the late American pop, funk, and jazz drummer Ndugu Chancler. Chancler, famously known for his drumming in Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" has worked with many of the world's greatest artists including, Herbie Hancock, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, The Temptations, Donna Summer, and more!



Tickets for this star-studded night of jazz music can be purchased at www.hollywoodbowl.com.

