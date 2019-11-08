Award-Winning Actor J.K. Simmons To Narrate New Audiobook Edition Of Fredrik Backman's Bestseller, A MAN CALLED OVE

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons will narrate a brand-new edition of Fredrik Backman's blockbuster bestselling debut novel A MAN CALLED OVE. Simon & Schuster Audio will publish the audiobook on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

"Narrating this audiobook was an absolute joy," said Simmons. "Fredrik Backman has created a story that is simultaneously specific and universal; timely, and timeless. It was my great pleasure to spend time with these characters."

"A MAN CALLED OVE is one of the most beloved novels of our time. J.K Simmons' emotionally charged performance is remarkable," added Chris Lynch, President & Publisher of Simon & Schuster Audio. "He inhabits the voice of Frederik Backman's indelible character."

J.K. Simmons has appeared in a diverse range of projects spanning motion pictures, television, and the stage. He is known for his Academy Award-winning performance in Whiplash, as well as his roles in Law & Order, Sam Raimi's Spider Man trilogy, Juno, and more. Recently, he has been seen in Brian Kirk's thriller 21 Bridges, the Starz series Counterpart, Jason Reitman's The Front Runner, Universal's The Snowman, the Warner Bros. comedy Father Figures, and Justice League.

A feel-good story that has captivated listeners since its publication in 2012, Backman's novel about Ove, the angry old man next door, is a thoughtful exploration of the profound impact one life has on countless others. At best, he is a curmudgeon—he has staunch principles, strict routines, and a short fuse. But behind the cranky exterior there is a story and a sadness. So when one November morning a chatty young couple with two chatty young daughters move in next door and accidentally flatten Ove's mailbox, it is the lead-in to a comical and heart-warming tale of unkempt cats, unexpected friendship, and the ancient art of backing up a U-Haul. "If there was an award for 'Most Charming Book of the Year,' this first novel by a Swedish blogger-turned-overnight-sensation would win hands down" (Booklist, starred review). A MAN CALLED OVE was made into a feature film in Sweden and an English-language adaptation has also been announced, with Tom Hanks producing and starring as the title character.

