Award-Winning Actor John Krasinski Narrates MacGillivray Freeman's 3D Documentary for IMAX® and Giant Screen Theatres "CITIES OF THE FUTURE"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGillivray Freeman Films, the world's foremost independent producer and distributor of original giant-screen 70mm films, today announced that award-winning actor John Krasinski will narrate " CITIES OF THE FUTURE ," the company's latest 3D large-format documentary for IMAX® and giant screen theatres, produced in association with the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). Opening in select theatres starting February 16, "CITIES OF THE FUTURE" invites audiences to explore the fascinating innovations engineers are designing now to meet the pressing challenges of a changing world and forge a brighter, more sustainable future. View the official trailer here.

From electric flying cars and aerial highways to smart buildings, greener infrastructure and solar power beamed down from space, "CITIES OF THE FUTURE" offers an inspiring vision of how we will live 50 years from now. Combining state-of-the-art CGI with live-action cinematography, the film also unveils the transformative changes occurring in some of the world's leading cities, including Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Singapore.

"John Krasinski is an exciting and talented storyteller, and his voice will lend a warmth and humanity to our story about human ingenuity and the solutions scientists and engineers are working on now to help our cities adapt to challenges like climate change and population growth," says director Greg MacGillivray, two-time Academy Award® nominee and chairman of MacGillivray Freeman Films . "'CITIES OF THE FUTURE' imagines what our lives might look like 50 years from now based on the engineering marvels being designed today."

"Audiences will be fascinated to discover how engineers see the future and all the incredible new technologies they are designing to help our cities adapt," said John Krasinski. "I'm thrilled to be working with the creative team at MacGillivray Freeman Films to help bring this exciting vision of the future to life with the power of the giant screen experience."

"CITIES OF THE FUTURE" also introduces viewers to a team of middle school students participating in the Future City® Competition, an annual contest where 60,000 middle school students compete to create a model future city. Shaun MacGillivray, the film's producer and co-director, and president of MacGillivray Freeman Films, states, "We hope 'CITIES OF THE FUTURE' will inspire kids to see engineering as a meaningful way to help others and leave a positive mark on the world."

John Krasinski is one of the most exciting talents as an actor, writer, and director, engaging audiences on the big and small screen. He is in post-production on "IF" for Paramount, which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in.

Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in the 2019 Academy Award-nominated "A QUIET PLACE," which was also nominated for a PGA Award, WGA Award for Krasinski for Screenplay, and won star Emily Blunt the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress, and was named one of AFI's Top 10 Films of the Year. In 2016, he directed and starred in THE HOLLARS. Krasinski made his directorial debut by adapting and directing the David Foster Wallace book "BRIEF INTERVIEWS WITH HIDEOUS MEN." Recently, Krasinski released "A QUIET PLACE: PART II," which he wrote and directed. Krasinski notably starred in NBC's Emmy®-winning smash hit "The Office" for nine seasons. He most recently starred in the hit thriller "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" for Amazon.

" CITIES OF THE FUTURE " is produced by MacGillivray Freeman Films in partnership with ASCE , the same award-winning team that created the blockbuster giant-screen documentary "Dream Big: Engineering Our World."

