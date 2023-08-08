Award-Winning Actor, Producer, & Director Bryan Cranston To Headline Legalweek 2024

News provided by

ALM

08 Aug, 2023, 11:30 ET

Thousands of legal leaders are set to gather in New York City in 2024 for a full week of premier programming.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-Winning Actor, Producer, and Director, Bryan Cranston will be the headline speaker for Legalweek 2024, returning to New York City from January 29–February 1, 2024.

Bryan will take the stage, Tuesday, January 30, for a conversation titled "Breaking Boundaries: The Transformative Power of Perseverance and Hard Work". During the conversation, Mr. Cranston will share his personal story from journeyman actor to award-winning creative force as he inspires the Legalweek audience to reinvigorate their approach to their profession.

"ALM is very excited to welcome Bryan Cranston as the headline speaker for Legalweek 2024. As an Academy Award nominee, and Emmy®, Golden Globe, SAG, Tony® and Olivier Award winner, he is an outstanding addition to the 2024 program. His story of perseverance throughout his remarkable career shows firsthand the transformative power of hard work. In addition to being entertained by him, Bryan Cranston's journey directly resonates with the Legalweek audience," said Richard Caruso, Senior Vice President, Legal Products at ALM Global.

In addition to some of the top law firm and corporate legal minds joining this year's speaker lineup, the Legalweek 2024 program will feature four days of discussion around topics ranging from impacts of artificial intelligence to emerging legal technologies, data trends, operational efficiencies, contract management, and much more.

Submissions are also open for the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024. These awards recognize innovation in the legal technology sector and spotlight those working on game-changing projects and initiatives in the US. Nominations will be accepted until October 6, 2023.

For more information on Legalweek 2024, please visit: http://legalweekshow.com/ or follow @Legalweekshow and engage with #Legalweek24 for updates.

