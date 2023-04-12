Award-Winning Actor, Producer, Author Eriq La Salle to Deliver Keynote at Digipalooza '23

Cleveland conference for librarians to learn lessons from multi-media content creator La Salle

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive, the leading digital book and media supplier to libraries, announced that Eriq La Salle will present the day 2 keynote at Digipalooza '23. The international library conference, scheduled August 9-11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio, brings together hundreds of public librarians and industry experts from around the world to discuss the state of digital library lending. Actor, director, producer and author Eriq La Salle is best known for his award-winning portrayal of the commanding Dr. Peter Benton on the critically acclaimed and history-making medical drama, ER. During his keynote, he will share his stories as a successful actor, director and writer. To find the most updated program descriptions, visit digipalooza.com/program.

Educated at Juilliard and NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, La Salle's credits range from TV's ER to Broadway to film roles opposite Eddie Murphy in Coming to America, Robin Williams in One Hour Photo and Hugh Jackman in Logan. La Salle is also the author of critically acclaimed thrillers published in 2022 and 2023 — Laws of Depravity, Laws of Wrath and Laws of Annihilation. He has written an episode of The Twilight Zone which made WGA's list of 101 Best Written TV Series. La Salle has also worked steadily as a director, taking the helm for shows on HBO, Showtime, NBC, FOX and CBS.

"Eriq La Salle is a powerful voice from the perspective of the content creator for the Digipalooza '23 program," said Steve Potash, founder and CEO of OverDrive. "He uniquely connects with millions of fans through his talents as a producer, actor, author and storyteller."

Digipalooza is known for its librarian-led panels, networking events and exciting keynote speakers. Conference sponsors, exhibitors and industry thought leaders include Penguin Random House, HarperCollins Publishers, RBmedia, Blackstone Publishing, Macmillan, ZINIO, Sourcebooks and more. Media sponsors include Publishers Weekly and Library Journal. See the program and highlights of past events at Digipalooza.com.

Since 2006, Digipalooza has brought together a global community of librarians, educators, publishers and technologists sharing insights, trends and best practices for expanding access to digital content. Experts from U.S. and international libraries will present data, trends and insights in a variety of topics.

Key Digipalooza '23 sessions include:

On-Demand Access Models Boost Your Circulation Without Breaking the Budget

Customize the Libby Experience Using Merchandizing and Discovery Tools

Digital Reading Campaigns Designed to Reach Underserved Audiences

Harness the Power of Comics and Graphic Novels to Supercharge your Digital Catalog

Reach & Engage All Readers: Successful Outreach Campaigns and Lessons Learned

#UniteAgainstBookBans: Advocate for Your Community's Right to Read

Proven Tools and Strategies to Maximize the Diversity of Your Collection

The Big Business of Audiobooks

Actionable Data & Insights: Deep Dive into Key Reports Available in Marketplace

Streaming Video has Become a Must-Have Component of the Library

One highlight of the exhibit hall will be the installation of an EnGoPlanet solar-powered bench. These benches are currently in use by Pioneer Library System (Oklahoma) in a variety of public areas offering open Wi-Fi and QR codes for readers to instantly access location-based curated digital content without installing an app.

To learn more about and register for Digipalooza '23, visit https://digipalooza.com/.

About OverDrive

OverDrive is a mission-based company that stands with libraries. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves more than 88,000 libraries and schools in 109 countries with the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, video and other content. OverDrive empowers libraries and schools by expanding access for all through tireless industry advocacy and consistent innovation. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, Kanopy, the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges, and TeachingBooks.net, which offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA. www.overdrive.com

Contact:

David Burleigh

Director of Brand & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE OverDrive