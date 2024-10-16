Award-Winning Actor, Producer, Director & Best-Selling Author Rob Lowe to Headline Legalweek 2025

Thousands of legal leaders are set to gather in New York City in 2025 for a full week of premier programming.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-Winning Actor, Producer, Director & Best-Selling Author Rob Lowe will be the headline speaker for Legalweek 2025, returning to New York City from March 24 –27, 2025.

Rob will take the stage, Tuesday, March 25, for a conversation titled "The Art of Reinvention: Turning Setbacks into Stepping Stones with Rob Lowe". Mr. Lowe's illustrious career has been characterized by a remarkable array of highs and lows. In today's ever-evolving legal landscape, the importance of adaptability and remaining relevant is essential to success - an art Rob Lowe has consistently mastered. Rob Lowe will inspire the Legalweek audience to transform obstacles into opportunities and setbacks into powerful catalysts for growth and reinvention.

"ALM is very excited to welcome Rob Lowe as the headline speaker for Legalweek 2025. As an Emmy® and Golden Globe nominee, and two-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner, he is an outstanding addition to the 2025 program. His story of resiliency over four decades in film, television and theater while navigating personal challenges directly resonates with the Legalweek audience," said Richard Caruso, Senior Vice President, Legal Products at ALM Global.

In addition to some of the top law firm and corporate legal minds joining this year's speaker lineup, the Legalweek 2025 program will feature four days of discussion around emerging trends, cutting-edge legal technology, expert analysis of the tectonic shifts in the industry, and much more.

Submissions are also open for the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2025. These awards recognize innovation in the legal technology sector and spotlight those working on game-changing projects and initiatives in the US. Nominations will be accepted until December 2, 2024.

For more information on Legalweek 2025, please visit: http://legalweekshow.com/ or follow @Legalweekshow on X and Legalweek on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/showcase/legalweek-new-york and engage with #Legalweek2025 for updates.

