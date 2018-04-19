Award Winning Actress And Avid Gamer Michelle Rodriguez Will Appear As The Special Guest For The Opening Weekend Of The Twin Galaxies H1Z1 Pro League In Las Vegas

Rodriguez, who starred in the original Resident Evil film, is no stranger to the gaming world, previously lending her voice acting talents to the Call of Duty, Driv3r, and Halo franchises.

"With the insane growth and popularity of the battle royale video game format, anticipation for the start of the world's first professional battle royale esport league has been off the charts," said Jace Hall, co-chairman of Twin Galaxies. "We can't think of a better team to bring this spectacle to life than Michelle Rodriguez, avid gamer and one of the world's most accomplished action movie and TV stars and Kristine Leahy, highly regarded network sports anchor and TV host."

After the opening weekend broadcast, Leahy will serve as the official H1Z1 Pro League host as audiences witness each H1Z1 Pro League team, including globally known franchises like TSM, Cloud 9, and Echo Fox, compete over the course of two, 10-week "splits" at the 50,000-square foot, state-of-the-art Twin Galaxies Esports Center every Wednesday night at 7pm PT.

Fans can tune into the upcoming season of H1Z1 Pro League exclusively on Facebook at facebook.com/H1Z1ProLeague, opening up battle royale esports to an audience of tens of millions around the world.

***Tickets for the H1Z1 Pro League season opening can be purchased here: https://www.h1pl.com/ticketing

***Get a taste of the excitement with the new "Setting the Stage" trailer here.

***Watch the new "History of Esports in Las Vegas" video here.

For more information about H1Z1 Pro League visit: https://www.h1pl.com/

About Twin Galaxies

Twin Galaxies has been the recognized authority for video game world record validation since 1981. The TG Sports Bureau and World Records Division houses the world's most comprehensive library of video game statistics and player analytics. In October 2017, Twin Galaxies announced a Pro League Division to establish, operate and govern new professional esports leagues in partnership with leading video game publishers. Twin Galaxies' H1Z1 Pro League™ will commence its inaugural season in April 2018.

For more information, please visit http://www.twingalaxies.com/

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation ("CEC") is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, 79 years ago, CEC has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. The Company's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. CEC's portfolio also includes the London Clubs International family of casinos. CEC is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. The Company is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com.

About H1Z1

H1Z1 is a fast-paced, highly competitive, battle royale shooter. Parachute in and search for weapons, ammo, vehicles and supplies to stay alive. As a toxic gas cloud compresses the map, develop your strategy and prepare for the spectacle of mayhem. H1Z1 is now available free to play on Windows PC with an all-new vehicle-centric game mode, Auto Royale. To learn more, visit: https://www.h1z1.com.

About Daybreak Games

Daybreak Game Company LLC is a recognized worldwide leader in massively multiplayer online gaming. Best known for blockbuster hits and franchises such as H1Z1®, DC Universe™ Online, PlanetSide®, and EverQuest®, Daybreak creates, develops, and provides compelling online entertainment for millions of gamers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.DaybreakGames.com.

ESRB Rating: Rated T for Teen for Violence and Blood.

