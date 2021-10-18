HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar®-winning actress Marlee Matlin, whose lifetime advocacy for the deaf and hearing impaired as exhibited in the highly acclaimed film Coda on Apple TV+, will receive the esteemed Humanitarian Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 8th Annual LMGI Awards themed "Celebrate the Where." The 2021 Awards will honor the exemplary humanitarian commitment that Matlin has made to spotlight the deaf and hearing impaired throughout her award-winning career in the motion picture and television worlds. Actor Isaiah Mustafa will host the online LMGI Awards ceremony on Saturday, October 23, at 2:00 p.m. PDT (Pre-Show at 1:30 p.m.), during a virtual ceremony. The awards celebration will be free to stream, but registration is required at: bit.ly/2XRNQB2

Award-Winning Actress Marlee Matlin to Receive 2021 LMGI Humanitarian Award for Her Lifelong Advocacy for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin to receive 2021 LMGI Humanitarian Award for her lifelong advocacy for the deaf and hearing impaired

LMGI President John Rakich stated today, "The LMGI proudly salutes Marlee Matlin for her dedication, talent and the impact that she has had on enlightening the world to the deaf and hearing-impaired community. Her powerful performances in both motion pictures and television demonstrates her understanding, compassion and support for this special group, and we honor her enthusiasm, commitment and amazing achievements as a true humanitarian and an artist."

Matlin recently starred in the Sundance Film Festival darling Apple Original Film "CODA", which follows a hearing teenage girl who is a child of deaf adults. The film won four Sundance awards, including the grand jury prize. Matlin received worldwide critical acclaim for her motion picture debut in Children of a Lesser God, a performance celebrated with the Academy Award® for Best Actress. At age 21, she became the youngest recipient of the Best Actress Oscar. Marlee is also an executive producer of the Oscar-nominated short film Feeling Through, the first film to feature a deaf blind actor in a leading role.

In addition to her acclaimed film career, Matlin has received four Emmy®-nominations in her television projects including her performances on Seinfeld, Picket Fences, The Practiceand Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Additional notable TV performances include The West Wing, Bridge to Silence, and Reasonable Doubt.

Marlee's talents extend to her writing as well, with her autobiography I'll Scream Later becoming a New York Times Best Seller. Matlin also published a novel for children titled Deaf Child Crossing which was loosely based on her own childhood. She later wrote and published a sequel titled Nobody's Perfect, produced on stage at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in partnership with VSA Arts in October 2007.

Matlin has been instrumental in many activities that are aiding the deaf and hard of hearing communities. Thanks in part to her efforts, all Academy screeners have closed captions. She helped pass legislation that mandated ASL interpreters be present at all COVID-19 press conferences. She also organized a PSA on how to vote that included leaders in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, aiding the millions of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Americans in accessing resources.

The 8th Annual LMGI Awards breaks will be presented on a digital platform, streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience. This year's show will be produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media and written by Shelly Goldstein. For a list of 2021 LMGI Awards nominees, visit: www.LocationManagers.org.

The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by Platinum: Ontario Creates, Riverside County Film Commission, Studio Air Conditioning; Gold: Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Honolulu Film Office, Reel Health & Reel Security, Trilith Studios, William F. White International; Silver: Cherokee Nation Film Office, Directors Guild of Canada Ontario, Film US Virgin Islands, Fresco Film – Spain & Portugal, Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, ON-SET Disposals, Reel Estate Partners, Reel Waste & Recycling, Teamsters Local 399, Zio Studio Services; Bronze: Cinespace Film Studios, City of Toronto, Classic Tents & Events, Cool Locations Supply, Inc., Directors Guild of Canada, British Columbia, HBO | HBO Max, Inland Empire Film Services, Pacific Production Services, Pacific Traffic Control, Premier Event Tent Rental, Production Security Services, Savannah Regional Film Commission, Sunset Supplies; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, Creative Handbook, The Location Guide, SHOOT Magazine | SHOOT Online, Variety.

View the official awards artwork here: bit.ly/3lxT128. For further inquiries, visit www.LocationManagers.org or contact [email protected].

About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI): The Location Managers Guild International / LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. The LMGI, founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is proud to be the only worldwide location resource for Location Professionals, combining regional commitment with international strength and community. For more information, visit LocationManagers.org or follow us on Facebook; Twitter @TheLMGI; #LMGIawards, Instagram and YouTube.

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Carol Skeldon l IngleDodd Media

310.650.8838 I [email protected]

Media Contact:

Cheri Warner

818.760.8995

[email protected]

SOURCE Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)