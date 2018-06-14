Award-Winning Actress NYLE LYNN Stars with Vincent Pastore in New Indie Film 'THE KIDS MENU' at SOHO Int'l Film Festival

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning actress/producer Nyle Lynn stands her Brooklyn ground opposite acting heavyweight Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos) in the new indie film, THE KIDS MENU, screening as an 'Official Selection' at the SOHO International Film Festival on June 17th.

Nyle has already earned 5 'Best Actress' awards for her role as the headstrong 'Kat' at the LA Shorts Awards, Los Angeles Film Awards, London Independent Film Awards, NYC Indie Film Awards and New York Film Awards.

'THE KIDS MENU' starring Nyle Lynn and Vincent Pastore to screen at SOHO Int'l Film Festival on June 17, 2018 Award-winning Actress/Producer NYLE LYNN (photographer: Shane Maritch)

Directed by the award-winning Paul Borghese from a script by Pulitzer nominated writer Richard Vetere, THE KIDS MENU tells a clashing tale of Old School Brooklyn vs. New School Brooklyn at the local pizzeria. When set-in-his-ways Italian pizzeria owner Pete 'Pugs' Puglisi (Pastore) meets modern mom Kat (Nyle), tensions and calorie counts rise. The result is a comedic look at the serious issue of hyper-gentrification that is closing so many beloved 'mom-and-pop' shops all over New York.

For his role, Pastore earned the Spirit of New York Award at the Big Apple Film Festival, adding "Nyle Lynn is a wonderful actor and a great first time producer." Borghese also shares, "Nyle Lynn is easy to direct and she's also a natural comedic actress!"

Nyle immediately knew the film was special, explaining, "I go to a lot of script reading workshops and as soon as I heard this one, I told Richard (Vetere) -- I wanna make your play into a movie. He was excited and very generously offered to bring on his friends, Vinny (Pastore) and Paulie (Borghese), to act and direct."

Produced under her Collaborative Media Productions banner, Nyle also brought in executive producers Maayan Schneider, Michelle Felice Hartley, Massiel Hernandez and Kelly Karavites; and editor Shane Maritch, executive consultant Mim Paquin, celebrity makeup artist Gina Nicora and casting director Helene Galek to name a few. Plus, Borghese enlisted actor Mario Macaluso (Boardwalk Empire), who allowed them to shoot at his local pizzeria, Pete's Brooklyn Eats.

After SOHO, THE KIDS MENU will continue on its successful festival run at the Jersey Shore Film Festival this August.

THE KIDS MENU - SOHO International Film Festival / 'NY Filmmakers Series'

Date/Time: Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 11:00AM – 2:00PM

Venue: Village East Cinema (189 2nd Avenue, Auditorium # 1, NYC 10003)

Tickets/Info: www.sohofilmfest.com

Watch THE KIDS MENU movie trailer at: https://vimeo.com/274775707

For more about NYLE LYNN visit: www.NyleLynn.com

THE KIDS MENU visit: facebook.com/KidsMenuMovie

