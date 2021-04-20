Award-winning Agency Bold Orange Company Acquires Three Deep Marketing

"We feel relevancy is the only currency that matters yet most agencies can only impact a part of the experience," said Margaret Murphy, founder and CEO of Bold Orange. "At Bold Orange we feel it's imperative to help a client with their strategy, content, media, and MarTech optimization. Tools and technology, if done right, can deliver the right content at the right time. Many agencies focus on one or the other – content or technology. Our goal is to create incredible content that is also delivered through the right channel at the most relevant time to drive bottom line impact for brands."

In a year where Forrester estimates 49,000 advertising jobs were lost globally, Bold Orange grew its employee base in 2020 by 100% thanks in a large part to the addition of 10 new clients and the industry shift in demand for stronger customer experiences and strategies to improve the capture of first-party data.

Bold Orange has a vast array of clients including Polaris, Anytime Fitness, SPS Commerce and eBay. With the addition of Three Deep Marketing's roster, that will expand to include Behr, Red Wing Shoes, Electrolux and many others.

"Bold Orange has an incredible reputation for excellent client service and transforming customer experiences. They are the perfect fit for our performance marketing and technology capabilities," said Dave Woodbeck, co-founder and President of Three Deep Marketing. "We're excited to join Margaret and the Bold Orange team as we share the same level of passion for driving strong outcomes for our clients and an inspiring culture for our employees."

Bold Orange Company was built on the belief that authentic human connections are the single most important driver of business and societal progress. Awarded Best Workplaces of 2020 by Inc. Magazine, Bold Orange Company will now have over 75 employees with offices in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. Margaret Murphy will continue in her role as CEO for the combined entity and Dave Woodbeck will join her management team as EVP, Managing Director.

About Bold Orange Company (BOCO)

Bold Orange, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, is an award-winning customer experience company with a two-fold purpose: to drive business and societal progress. Bold Orange focuses on helping brands outperform in the areas of acquisition, growth, engagement and retention. For more information, visit Bold Orange , follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Three Deep Marketing

Three Deep, headquartered in St. Paul, MN, is a results-driven performance marketing company. Three Deep's expertise in digital media, personalized experiences, customer analytics, and implementing and enabling Salesforce technology improves business outcomes and drives efficiency for brands.

SOURCE Bold Orange Company