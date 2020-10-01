Award-Winning AILA Sit & Play™ Virtual Preschool Learning System Now Includes Read Aloud Stories

Thousands of families have started their early learning journey with the award-winning AILA Sit & Play virtual preschool system since its launch in March 2020. For toddlers 12 months and up, AILA's curriculum-based activities come exclusively on a toddler-friendly device that is a hands-free, worry-free, all-in-one edutainment system to help little ones meet critical early learning milestones. Parents and caregivers do not have to worry about researching, curating and monitoring child-friendly educational content as AILA's original series helps children develop literacy, numeracy, social and emotional skills and AILA's artificial intelligence delivers the right content at the right time.

AILA Sit & Play Plus expands that joyful learning experience by creating a bridge between the virtual preschool's interactive lessons and tangible, handheld stories parents and daycare teachers can enjoy together with toddlers any time. The new softcover Read Aloud Stories book visualizes the 60 age-appropriate stories that are animated and played on AILA Sit & Play, all of which were thoughtfully curated by DMAI educators and innovators based on the essential early preschool curriculum for children. With this enhancement, AILA Sit & Play Plus gives parents and caregivers the exposure to the same educational content that their little one is learning.

"It has been thrilling to hear from families with children who have learned their first letters, pronounced their first words, sung their first songs and read their first stories because of the AILA Sit & Play virtual preschool learning system. With AILA Sit & Play Plus, we equip parents with even more ways to join their child in this learning journey," said Helen Fu Thomas, Chief of Staff and CMO, DMAI, Inc.

"My 15-month-old daughter, Logan, already enjoys hearing stories from her favorite AILA Sit & Play characters. Now, the Read Aloud Stories is the first book she reaches for," said Jenny White, AILA Community Manager. "I love the flexibility AILA Sit & Play Plus offers. Logan can learn on her own in 15-minute sessions while I'm moving the laundry or helping my older son with his homework, and then Logan and I will read a story together before her nap time that brings in what she's already learned. It's like I'm climbing into the learning experience with her."

About AILA Sit & Play Plus:

AILA Sit & Play Plus includes the AILA Sit & Play essential virtual preschool learning system and the Read Aloud Stories book.

VIDEO: AILA Sit & Play Storybook, "Hello"

AILA Sit & Play (MSRP: $199)

Teaches alphabet letters and letter sounds, numbers and counting, colors, shapes, words, reading, and music

Includes over 60 storybooks and 20 sing-alongs

Complete preschool curriculum for toddlers

Hands-free, worry-free, and without any ads

Adapts to your child's learning style

Developed by educators and innovators

Free mobile app for parents to track learning milestones

Free content updates

Read Aloud Stories Book (MSRP: $49.99)

This softcover book contains the complete library of all 60 storybooks included in the AILA Sit & Play virtual preschool learning system. Delight your child by reading these stories aloud and together you'll experience joyful lessons that last a lifetime.

400+ page softcover book

Includes the 60 storybooks from AILA Sit & Play

Curated content for early learning

Encourages an early love of reading

Builds literacy & language skills

Promotes narrative appreciation

Reinforces Vocabulary

Improves attention span & patience

AILA Sit & Play Plus (MSRP: $249) is available now on the Animal Island Learning Adventure website and Amazon . The Read Aloud Stories Book (MSRP $49.99) is also available . For more information, visit https://animalisland.us and follow us on YouTube , Facebook and Instagram and Twitter .

About DMAI, Inc.

DMAI, Inc. is building education products and services on a technology platform based on a unified theory of AI. With a growing team of top talent, DMAI aims to be the leading provider of commonsense reasoning and natural interaction with AI-based educational products and services for the good of humanity. DMAI believes cognitive AI and personalized learning platforms can give people the motivation to advance their lives while empowering teachers and healthcare professionals to provide more personalized instruction and care. AILA Sit & Play™ leads DMAI's planned roll-out of at least four other AI applications within the next two years to improve healthy, joyful living throughout all stages of life, from K-12 to elder care. To learn more about DMAI and its solutions, visit https://dm.ai .

SOURCE DMAI, Inc.