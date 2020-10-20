Award-Winning Alabama Writer and Wife of L.A. Entertainment Lawyer Launches Acclaimed Thriller Fit for Hollywood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Alabama author Daco S. Auffenorde releases her latest thriller, COVER YOUR TRACKS, published by Keylight Books, Turner Publishing's prestige imprint, which focuses on fiction that's ideal to adapt into movies, TV shows, and streaming content. "The entertainment industry is, of course, not easy to break into, and Keylight provides movie producers with perfect content," Auffenorde says. She should know. She's gotten an inside look into the movie business through her husband, Robert Rotstein, who's represented all the major motion picture studios, record companies, along with directors, writers, and performers like James Cameron, Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, and Quincy Jones, among many others. "It's a privilege to have Keylight as a publisher," Auffenorde says. "They're cutting edge, and they know show business."

COVER YOUR TRACKS tells the story of Margo Fletcher, who's eight months pregnant and traveling by train to her childhood home. A massive avalanche buries the train, and Margo and former Army Ranger Nick Eliot are the sole survivors. As the pair fight an unrelenting blizzard, frigid temperatures, feral predators, and imminent starvation, we learn that Margo and Nick have secrets that threaten to destroy them. The novel is a chilling story of love and hate, the devastating power of nature, and the will to survive.

"We live in tumultuous times," Auffenorde says. "Books remain a primary resource for entertainment. As for the silver screen, it's the perfect time to reset, gather talent, and plan for future book-to-film adaptions."

"Sensational – new, fresh, suspenseful." Best-selling author Lee Child of Jack Reacher fame

"This nail-biter … [has] [w]ell-crafted action sequences [that] keep up the energy and tension. Thriller fans will want to see more from Auffenorde." Publishers Weekly

"Emotionally resonant, provocative, timely—this unique thriller will linger in your thoughts long after the final page. Auffenorde brilliantly captures the extreme lengths a mother will go to for her child… [Y]ou'll be snow-blinded in the deep wilderness where the one person who can get you out is also your enemy. Sensational." K.J. HOWE, International Bestselling Author of Skyjack

"COVER YOUR TRACKS is exactly what a thriller should be. A fast-paced plot, great characters, and tightly-wound suspense create a story that will linger long after you turn the final page. Highly recommended." D.P. LYLE, award-winning author of the Jake Longly and Cain/Harper thriller series

"Fast, slick, brimming with tension—Daco Auffenorde knows how to ramp up the suspense with this terrific new thriller. Loved it!" GLENN MEADE, Internationally Bestselling Author

"COVER YOUR TRACKS unspools a relentless crescendo of menace and doubt. A chilling tale of damaged souls, iron wills, and dark obsession… Survival as a team sport." JAMES W. ZISKIN, author of the award-winning Ellie Stone mysteries

Auffenorde is a member of the International Thriller Writers, Mystery Writers of America, Alabama Writers' Forum, and Authors Guild. She holds a B.A. and M.A.S. from The University of Alabama, Huntsville and a J.D. from Cumberland School of Law. She splits her time between Huntsville, Alabama and Los Angeles, California.

Follow her on Twitter at @AuthorDaco, Instagram @dacoauffenorde, Facebook @AuthorDaco and www.authordaco.com.

COVER YOUR TRACKS (Turner Publishing, Keylight Books) is distributed by Ingram Publisher Services. For more information or to place an order, please contact 866-400-5351. $34.99 Hardcover, ISBN-10: 1684425514/ISBN-13: 978-1684425518. Paperback $16.99, ISBN-10: 1684425506/ISBN-13: 978-1684425501 Audiobook, $24.59 is published by Dreamscape Media, LLC. All formats are available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, IndieBound, Turner Bookstore, and at all good book shops.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Cover-Your-Tracks/dp/1684425514/

Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/cover-your-tracks-daco-auffenorde/1136989315

IndieBound.org: https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781684425501

