Award-Winning and Banned Book Author Launches Next Queer Leadership Book

ORLANDO, Fla., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Gay Leadership Dude®" is proud to announce the launch of his groundbreaking new book, Your Queer Career®: Workplace Advice from The Gay Leadership Dude®. This book, by Dr. Steve Yacovelli, tackles the unique challenges that LGBTQ+ professionals encounter in the workplace, answering real-world questions from Queer and Ally leaders by blending expert advice, personal stories, and a dash of humor to guide readers towards career success.

front and back cover of the book "Your Queer Career®: Workplace Advice from The Gay Leadership Dude®"

"Your Queer Career®" is introduced at a critical moment when the expectation for workplace inclusivity and productivity is higher than ever. It addresses the added complexities of career advancement for the LGBTQ+ community, with Dr. Steve using his 30+ years' experience working with major organizations like Disney, IBM, TD Bank, Merck, PBS, Bayer, and many more to inspire and transform the modern workplace into a space of genuine authenticity and belonging.

Book Highlights



Fostering Authenticity in the Workplace : "Your Queer Career®" empowers LGBTQ+ readers to embrace and express their true selves within their workplace.

: "Your Queer Career®" empowers LGBTQ+ readers to embrace and express their true selves within their workplace. Navigating Leadership Challenges : The book shares effective strategies to address microaggressions and other workplaces issues in leadership.

: The book shares effective strategies to address microaggressions and other workplaces issues in leadership. Enhancing Employee Resource Groups : "Your Queer Career® shares much advice for those leading Employee Resource Groups, to help them turn their teams to be more impactful.

: "Your Queer Career® shares much advice for those leading Employee Resource Groups, to help them turn their teams to be more impactful. Comprehensive Support: Dr. Steve's perspective offers tested advice that enables Queer and Ally individuals to thrive in their careers, while fully embracing and respecting their unique selves.

Leveraging his significant experience in leadership and diversity consulting, Dr. Steve Yacovelli offers actionable advice that profoundly connects with individuals eager to align their professional endeavors with their personal identity.

Notable Endorsement

Larra Clark, Deputy Director at the Public Library Association, endorses Dr. Steve's work, stating, "Your Queer Career is a must-read for LGBTQ+ individuals looking to make a lasting impact in their professional lives. This book is not only thought-provoking but also a source of inspiration for any professional striving for excellence."

A Unique Contribution to Career Literature

This publication comes after Dr. Steve's last award-winning book, Pride Leadership: Strategies for the LGBTQ+ Leader to be the King or Queen of their Jungle (2019) was banned by a U.S. Congressional Committee led by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in 2023, showcasing his courage to not shy away from potentially controversial issues in professional development. "Your Queer Career®" elevates this daring approach, offering a much-needed resource for both LGBTQ+ and Ally leaders.

About the Author

Dr. Steve Yacovelli is an award-winning author, speaker, and self-described "catalyst" for change. He's a thought leader in inclusive leadership, change management, and diversity and inclusion areas. His previous books include "Pride Leadership," "Overcoming Poopy e-Learning," and "Will They Like It or Use It?". His consulting firm, TopDog Learning Group, LLC, works with large for-profit and not-for profits around the globe to create more impactful and inclusive leaders.

Availability

"Your Queer Career®" is available for purchase on any online bookseller such as Amazon.com and via http://www.YourQueerCareer.com, and ready to inspire and equip professionals across a wide spectrum of workplaces.

Media Contact

