Award-Winning Angel Investor Releases New Best-Seller Book to Teach Entrepreneurial Success

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saad AlSogair, angel investor, mentor, and advisor has released a new book, published by Austin Macauley Publishers LLC, "Your Idea. Their Money: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Closing Rounds." This work aims to serve as a guide for startup founders looking to land their first investors.

Your Idea, Their Money: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Closing Rounds

Already having achieved a following from budding entrepreneurs and established business owners alike, the book has skyrocketed to #1 book in business on Amazon and received the gold medal at the Global Book Awards in the business life category. Readers commented on its approachability and the usefulness of the step-by-step process regarding how to go about securing funding to get their own business off the ground.

"It provides founders with a true blueprint for navigating the murky fundraising process, walking them through it every step of the way," says Phil Nadel about the book, founder of Forefront Venture Partners and Cohost of "The Pitch" podcast. "This will save founders countless wasted hours and help them avoid some of the major, and potentially very costly, pitfalls common during the fundraising stage."

It's no surprise that "Your Idea. Their Money" is already receiving such accolades and reviews considering the author's years of experience in investing and entrepreneurship. Having participated in over 400 early-stage startups, including AngelList, Wefunder, and Ripple, AlSogair has witnessed countless pitches that either made or broke a new company.

After supporting so many startups and watching them succeed, he decided to give back to the entrepreneurial community by creating this handbook for founders so that they can land their first investment and build the company of their dreams.

The book reads like a manual for business owners on not only the basics of entrepreneurship, but also the strategies for how to keep the investor's mindset. It also illustrates the different types of investment opportunities out there and tells you how to build executive summaries and business plans. That way, when it comes time for that first pitch, founders will be ready to wow their audience and secure that initial round of funding.

So, if you're someone looking to start your own company, a founder looking to procure funding, or a business owner looking to evolve your organization to its next stage, "Your Idea. Their Money" might be the goldmine of knowledge you need to catapult your business into a new level of success.

"Your Idea. Their Money: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Closing Rounds" is available now on amazon.

About the Author

Saad AlSogair is originally from Khobar, Saudi Arabia, and he has been an important player in the entrepreneurial field for years. As an angel investor, mentor, and advisor, he has been integral in the success of hundreds of businesses including AngelList, Wefunder, and Ripple. And now, as an author, he is looking to give back to the community of entrepreneurs by sharing his expansive knowledge and ensuring that the next generation of business owners share the same success.

