Award-Winning, Anti-Bullying Film "OK" Now On Amazon Prime

Film Synopsis: In the wake of his Mother's death, young Matthew and his father seek to overcome their grief by moving to a new town to get a 'fresh start', unfortunately, being the 'new kid' is not easy. Indie Film "OK" on Amazon click here. (https://amzn.to/2JIWTIp)

Lang who wrote, directed and acted in the film stated that "I relocated in elementary school and was a victim of bullying. It was an important story for me to tell. It was great to work with a mostly student cast and crew to broaden their education by adding film to their studies."

Critical acclaim: LOS ANGELES FILM AWARDS – Nami Melumad, Roy Zafrani and the LAFA Team: "Congratulations to you for winning Best Indie Feature and Best Young Actor! Our jury loved your work on OK, and we hope you take pride in it!" Also, from Rany Levy of KIDSFIRST, according to Julie S., who wrote the KIDSFIRST Juror review: "The acting is quite good. The script, quite realistic. The sets and background music all take you to a place in Middle America that many of us can relate to… I give the film 4 out of 5 Stars."

Film Festival Wins and Nominations:

Los Angeles Film Awards – Winner Best Indie Feature and Best Young Actor ( Cameron Judd )

) International Christian Film and Music Festival – Nominated for Best Director – Short Film

KIDSFIRST Film Festival – Official Selection

Newport News Christian Film Festival – Nominated for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Teen Actor, Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Musical Score

CD828 Studios (https://www.cd828studios.com/) is a movie and television production company. The company's passions are creating dramas with a positive message as well as action/adventure content for pure enjoyment.

