Award-Winning Author And Privacy Expert Shoshana Zuboff Joins Advisory Board Of Californians For Consumer Privacy In Support Of Prop 24

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholar Shoshana Zuboff, award-winning author of "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism," joins the growing and prestigious list of advisory board members of Californians for Consumer Privacy (CCP) in support of Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) on the California November ballot.

Californians for Consumer Privacy is the same organization which created and championed the passage of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the nation's first online consumer privacy law, in 2018.

Zuboff, also a Professor Emerita at Harvard Business School, joins a CCP board chaired by former Presidential Candidate and privacy advocate Andrew Yang; and includes board members California Senate Majority Leader Robert Hertzberg, CCP Co-founder Celine Mactaggart; privacy expert Ashkan Soltani; Professor Lydia de la Torre, Co-Director of Santa Clara University School of Law's Data Privacy Certificate program and expert in both American and European privacy law; and Common Sense Media Founder and CEO Jim Steyer.

"Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act, builds on and strengthens the 2018 California Consumer Privacy Act," said Zuboff. "If passed, the law will give Californians among the best privacy protections in the world, and it includes provisions for its continuous strengthening against the relentless assaults of tech lobbyists. Prop 24 is necessary not because it is the last word, but because it is the right word today, ensuring that we continue to forge the path to a democratic digital future."

While CCPA was a landmark victory for privacy and data property rights, Proposition 24 will extend beyond the existing law and provide consumers the right to correct their data, restrict use of sensitive personal information, including race and sexual orientation, extend to consumers the right to prevent companies from storing their information longer than necessary, and more.

In a poll released by Goodwin/Simon at the beginning of this month, 81 percent of 605 likely California voters support Proposition 24.

Other supporters of Proposition 24 include: Common Sense Media, Consumer Watchdog, AFSCME California, the NAACP of California, California Professional Firefighters, California State Building and Construction Trades Council, International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, Local 21 (Bay Area), UA Local 38 Plumbers and Pipefitters, California State Senate Majority Leader Robert Hertzberg, California State Senator Ben Allen, California State Senator Scott Wiener, John Burton, Former Chair of the California Democratic Party, Alex Rooker and Daraka Larimore Hall, Vice Chairs of the California Democratic Party, Dr. Lisa Strohman, JD, PhD, and more.

