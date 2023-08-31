Award-Winning Author JoAnn Wagner Introduces Sir Pigglesworth Adventure Series to a New Audience: Just in Time for Upcoming Ninth Installment

JoAnn Wagner

31 Aug, 2023, 08:31 ET

Wagner continues to enchant young readers with her delightfully inquisitive pig

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A creative powerhouse in children's literature, JoAnn Wagner first introduced the world to the endearing character of Sir Pigglesworth in 2014. Featuring a vivacious piglet with a love for exploration, Sir Pigglesworth has since become a chapter book staple on the bookshelves of many young readers aged 5-10. And now, with completely redesigned full-color cover art, lush Spanish editions, and exclusive print-on-demand global access from Amazon, Sir Pigglesworth is ready to meet his new fans.

"If your child says they don't like to read ... Maybe they just haven't found the right book!"
Working alongside talented illustrator David Darchicourt, Wagner brings Sir Pigglesworth to life with rich and colorful imagery and dynamic tales that spark the imagination and encourage learning and conversation. Sir Pigglesworth invites readers on journeys to real-world locations like New York, London, Vancouver, Bermuda, and San Juan, and each book teaches children to read while also immersing them in cultures within a larger societal context. Each story is also followed with links to web resources about the places Sir Pigglesworth visits, and access to free coloring pages from JoAnn's website, so the fun can go on after the book is closed.

"Working with JoAnn on the Sir Pigglesworth Adventure Series has been a remarkable journey," said David Darchicourt. "Her storytelling is vivid and full of imagination, which makes it a joy to bring her characters to life through art. With his boundless energy and charm, Sir Pigglesworth is a character that truly resonates – we've seen it light up the faces of both kids and adults. And I believe that together, we have created a series that not only entertains but also encourages families to learn about the world around them."

In addition to writing her own work, Wagner is a fervent advocate for literature and youth literacy in general. So she actively participates in book readings at schools, libraries, church groups, and various organizations. She inspires young minds with her own author journey and interactive storytelling.

"If your child says they don't like to read," said JoAnn Wagner, "maybe they just haven't found the right book!"

Wagner's contributions have earned her recognition from numerous literary bodies, including the Texas Authors Association, AuthorYou organization, National Association for Bilingual Education (NABE), and the Society for Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.

As she gears up for the launch of her ninth book, Wagner teases that Sir Pigglesworth's expeditions are far from over. With plans to whisk him away to London in the tenth book, young readers have many more thrilling journeys to look forward to.

So far, the Sir Pigglesworth Adventure Series includes:

  1. "Sir Pigglesworth's First Adventure"
  2. "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Vancouver"
  3. "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in New York City"
  4. "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Pigonia"
  5. "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Bermuda"
  6. "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Cozumel"
  7. "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in San Juan, PR"
  8. "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Pigeon Forge"

And the fun is set to continue in September 2023, with the official release of book 9:

About JoAnn Wagner:

JoAnn Wagner is the creative mind behind the "Sir Pigglesworth® Adventure Series," known for her vibrant storytelling with the cute and memorable globe-trotting pig. Wagner's work has earned her important accolades including the Royal Dragonfly Awards for Children's Chapter Series, the Pinnacle Book Achievement award, and a NABE award for bilingual publishing. JoAnn is available for radio, TV, and podcast interviews; along with guest blog posts and speaking engagements. Learn more at: www.JoannWagner.com and www.SirPigglesworth.com.

Media Contact: 

JoAnn Wagner
Author
1-945-238-9766
[email protected] 

SOURCE JoAnn Wagner

