Award-Winning Author, Luz Mack, Launches The Missing Book Podcast, Exploring the Power of Representation, Literacy and the People Behind the Books

Hosted by cultural storyteller and filmmaker Luz Maria Mack, the new podcast features conversations with authors, educators, advocates, artists, and other creative voices whose work is shaping literature and culture.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some stories become bestsellers. Others quietly change lives while waiting to be discovered. This belief inspired the launch of The Missing Book Podcast, which is now streaming on Spotify, Pandora, Castbox, Podbean, Podcast Addict, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, YouTube, and will be launching soon on KweliTV. The podcast takes listeners beyond the pages of books to explore the identities and lived experiences of the creators behind them. Through conversations about culture and publishing, each episode offers listeners an intimate look at the experiences that inspire meaningful books and the people who write them. Every episode also spotlights a featured title, with the conversation continuing on social media through the weekly Missing Book Shelf, a recurring series that introduces readers to books worth discovering.

The Missing Book Podcast Logo

Hosted by author, filmmaker, and storyteller Luz Maria Mack, she says, "This podcast grew out of years of conversations I've had as an author," said Mack. "Everywhere I went, whether it was school visits, conferences, book festivals, or even social media, I kept meeting incredible creators whose stories deserved to be heard by so many more people." As both a traditionally published and self-published author, Mack understands the challenges many face in helping their books reach readers. "I realized there wasn't a space focused on the people behind the books," she said. "I wanted to create a place where we could talk about the journey, the inspiration, and the experiences that led someone to write the story in the first place."

Unlike many literary podcasts, which focus primarily on promoting a new release, The Missing Book Podcast explores the human stories behind the storyteller. Each episode welcomes authors, illustrators, educators, publishers, librarians, literacy advocates, artists, and changemakers to discuss identity and the experiences that shaped their work. While books serve as the starting point, the conversations extend far beyond literature, exploring the perspectives and life experiences that influence the stories we tell and the communities they impact.

"To me, The Missing Book has never been just about a book," Mack said. "It represents the stories and the people throughout the literary world whose voices and contributions deserve to be seen and celebrated." The podcast also creates space for honest conversations about the publishing industry, exploring why some books receive widespread attention while others, often equally compelling, remain overlooked, and what it takes to change that.

Launch Episodes

The podcast debuts with seven featured conversations:

Episode 1: Roxana Calderón , poet, editor, and author of Esto no es poesía and La casa de las maletas .





, poet, editor, and author of and . Episode 2: J. De La Vega , author and illustrator of WEPA and Annalise: The Special Dish .





, author and illustrator of and . Episode 3: Andrea Luz Heredia , college student, ADHD advocate, and the inspiration behind Annalise's Determined and Happy Dazzle .





, college student, ADHD advocate, and the inspiration behind . Episode 4: Carisa Musialik , educator, editor, and children's author of A Dormir, A Soñar and The Perfect Pet Day .





, educator, editor, and children's author of and . Episode 5: Tony Plata , Army veteran, educator, and children's author of My Weekend With Papi and The Sweetness of My Island .





, Army veteran, educator, and children's author of and . Episode 6: Jennifer Cruzado , children's book author, PreK–2 education leader, and author of Coco! Cherry! Mango! .





, children's book author, PreK–2 education leader, and author of . Episode 7: Lisa Gil-Ventura, poet, essayist, teaching artist, educator and author of ¿Con qué papel me envuelves la luna?

Episode 8 will feature Dr. Fabienne Doucet, Executive Director of the NYU Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of Schools and Professor of Early Childhood Education. Every featured guest also becomes part of The Missing Book Shelf, an ongoing initiative that extends each conversation beyond the podcast, introducing their books to families, educators, librarians, and readers searching for meaningful new discoveries. "I didn't want the conversation to end when the recording stopped," Mack said. "Every guest becomes part of The Missing Book Shelf, where we continue introducing their books to families, educators, librarians, and readers looking for something new to discover."

The newly launched podcast has already demonstrated its ability to spark meaningful conversations online. A recent discussion about Dominican identity and representation reached more than 37,000 viewers, introducing thousands of people to conversations about culture, belonging, identity, and the importance of diverse perspectives. For Mack, the podcast represents a natural extension of the work she has spent years doing through books, film, education, and storytelling.

"Everything I've created has been about helping people feel seen," she said. "Whether I'm writing books, creating animations, visiting schools, or now hosting this podcast, my goal has always been to remind everyone that their stories matter." Looking ahead, Mack hopes the podcast becomes a destination where listeners discover voices they might never have encountered otherwise. By bringing together creators from across the literary and educational communities, the series aims to inspire meaningful conversations that resonate with readers, writers, educators, parents, and lifelong learners alike. Luz states, "Years from now, I hope someone looks through The Missing Book Shelf, finds a book they've never heard of, and realizes it became one of their favorites. That's what this podcast is all about. It is about making sure more stories find the people who need them most."

To watch The Missing Book Podcast on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/@TheMissingBook, and to learn more about Luz Mack and her work, visit her online at https://luzmack.co/home. For guest or sponsorship inquiries for The Missing Book Podcast, contact [email protected].

About Luz Maria Mack

Luz Maria Mack is a Dominican American author, filmmaker, cultural storyteller, and podcast host whose work celebrates identity, culture, and belonging through children's literature. Born in the Dominican Republic, raised in Washington Heights, and residing in the Bronx, she creates stories that reflect the richness of Dominican and Afro-Caribbean heritage while encouraging young readers to embrace who they are with pride. Her books include The Secret of the Plátano, a #1 Amazon New Release and Bank Street College of Education Best Children's Picture Book selection, and ¡Pequeña María Descubre su Baile!, which was adapted into an award-winning animated short featured on PBS. She also collaborated with Disney's Storybook Art Team on Family Is Everything, inspired by Encanto. Through her books, films, school visits, and The Missing Book Podcast, Mack continues to amplify diverse voices and help meaningful stories reach the readers who need them most.

SOURCE Luz Maria Mack