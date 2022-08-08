AWARD-WINNING BATISTE™ PARTNERS WITH "THE BEST WORKOUT IN THE WORLD™" BARRY'S FOR A POST-RED ROOM REFRESH

Batiste™ Kicks Off a Partnership with Barry's Bootcamp to Give Attendees a Quick Refresh Post-Workout & More Time Back in Their Day

EWING, N.J., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batiste™, America's #1 Dry Shampoo brand, is kicking off a partnership with Barry's, 'The Best Workout In The World™,' this August to give consumers a post-workout refresh. The month-long partnership will bring six Batiste™-themed Barry's classes to major cities and sample Batiste™ Dry Shampoo in 47 studios across the U.S. With Batiste™, clients can instantly refresh their strands post-workout with the dry shampoo, giving them more freedom in their busy schedules to do what brings them joy.

Batiste™ Dry Shampoo

To kick off celebrations, Batiste™ will first appear in Philadelphia on August 10, 2022 at 9:40 AM ET with Barry's instructor Amanda Ryan and continue the themed classes throughout the month. The full schedule includes:

Philadelphia, PA – Wednesday, August 10 th at 9:40 AM ET with Amanda Ryan . Philadelphia studio is located at 1911 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

– at with . studio is located at 1911 Sansom St, 19103. Los Angeles, CA – Tuesday, August 16 th at 9:45 AM PT & 12:15 PM PT with Taryn Brooks . Venice studio is located at 1500 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291.

– at & with . studio is located at 1500 Lincoln Blvd, 90291. New York, NY – Tuesday, August 23 rd at 9:40 AM ET with Kayla Mattocks and 12:30 PM ET with Izzi Lyn . Park Ave. South studio is located at 107 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016.

– at with and with . Park Ave. South studio is located at 107 E 27th St, 10016. Chicago, IL – Wednesday, August 24 th at 9:45 AM CT with Holly Keskey-Koester . River North studio located at 11 W Erie St, Chicago, IL 60654.

"Batiste™ wants everyone to spend more time doing what's meaningful to them. By skipping a hair wash post-workout, they can have an extra moment to refresh…on us," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for Batiste™. "During the month of August, we are excited about our partnership with Barry's Bootcamp as it brings together the #1 Dry Shampoo in America and the 'Best Workout in The World.' Our goal is simple; we want to provide Barry's attendees with additional free time and beautiful, clean-looking hair in seconds."

Batiste™ is most well-known for its' award-winning variety of dry shampoos formulated with an ultra-refined rice starch that revitalizes hair as it removes excess oils and restores volume. Along with Batiste™ Dry Shampoo, other favorites include Batiste™ Touch of Gloss; a lightweight shine mist that leaves hair with salon-level shine, Batiste™ Hair Masks; a leave-in treatment that either strengthens, smooths or repairs dry and dull strands in-between washes, or Naturally™ Dry Shampoo; a plant-powered, nature-inspired dry shampoo that either carries a light scent, helps calm fly-aways or provides an extra lift.

Batiste™ is available in stores nationwide including CVS. For more information about Batiste™ in-between wash products, please visit batistehair.com, and follow the brand's exciting updates on Instagram @batiste_US and on TikTok @Batiste.

About Batiste™

From its UK heritage in the 1970s to launching in the U.S. in 2015, Batiste™ has become a haircare fixture on beauty vanities and in stylist kits around the world. As the #1 Dry Shampoo, Batiste™ knows that your mindset is everything, and a good mood can start with a great hair day. That's why at Batiste™, we make products that provide an instant refresh and simplify your hair routine, freeing you from overthinking (and over washing!), so you can spend more time living your fullest life. The complete line of Batiste™ products includes over 20 dry shampoos tailored for specific hair colors, hair needs and fragrance preferences.

Batiste™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

About Barry's

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World," to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With more than 80 studios spanning 14 countries, plus Barry's X – the brand's inaugural digital fitness experience and "Best At-Home Cardio Class" winner in the 2022 Women's Health Fitness Awards – Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry's floor work); and Barry's X, the first-of-its-kind digital fitness community, that features both Live and On-Demand classes, each with Express and Full Length versions. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun.

