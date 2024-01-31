AWARD WINNING BEAUTY BRAND TARAMAR INSPIRED BY ICELAND'S NATURE SECRETS

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TARAMAR, the Icelandic skincare producer, is making waves as a newcomer in the international beauty market. With a focus on pure innovative science-based skincare, they have captured the attention of beauty enthusiasts worldwide. What sets TARAMAR apart is their extensive background in food science research, which has led to groundbreaking discoveries of super-food for the skin.

TARAMAR received it’s 32. International award for the innovative Arctic Flower Treatment serum as the Best Eye Contour Product, by the European Natural Beauty Awards
Drawing inspiration from Iceland's abundant natural resources, TARAMAR has discovered a treasure trove of ingredients that offer numerous benefits for our skin. The extreme weather conditions and pristine environment in Iceland have forced plants to adapt and develop potent skin-actives such as the moisturizing prowess of Viola, the collagen-preserving properties of ocean kelp, and the antioxidant-rich wonders of calendula. These are just a few examples of how Icelandic Herbs can transform your skincare routine.

Enabled by their patented NoTox technology, TARAMAR's commitment to harnessing the power of Iceland's unique environment in a safe and pure way, sets them apart from other skincare brands. By combining scientific expertise with nature's gifts, they have created a range of products that not only enhance skin health but also provide a luxurious and indulgent experience.

Over the past three years, TARAMAR has proudly received 32 international awards, including being crowned as the Best Organic Beauty Brand in both 2021 and 2022 by the esteemed Global Makeup Awards. Last month, the groundbreaking serum, Arctic Flower Treatment, triumphed at the European Natural Beauty Awards, clinching the top spot as the best eye contour serum.

As consumers become more conscious about what they put on their skin, TARAMAR offers a refreshing approach by prioritizing both safety and effectiveness. Their dedication to pureness, using only food grade ingredients as well as their environmentally friendly practices ensures that every step of their production process aligns with their core values.

In conclusion, TARAMAR is an exciting addition to the skincare industry with its innovative approach and deep-rooted scientific research. By leveraging Iceland's natural resources and bioactive compounds, they have crafted a range of products that offer unparalleled benefits for the skin. As they continue to make strides in the international market, TARAMAR is poised to become a leading name in science-based skincare.

https://www.taramar.com/ 

Contact: 
Gudrun Marteinsdottir
[email protected]
+354-663-0012

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328793/TARAMAR_Award.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220109/4517673/TARAMAR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TARAMAR

