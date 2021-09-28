Award-Winning, Best-Selling Author Alysson Foti Bourque, Creator of The Alycat Series, Teams Up with The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation and Operation Shower to Give Back to Military Families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning, best-selling children's book series, The Alycat Series, by Alysson Foti Bourque, is giving back to our great military. In collaboration with The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation, Bourque will donate Alycat books and plush toys to military families at Operation Shower on Sunday, October 3 during the Constellation Furyk & Friends PGA TOUR Champions at Timuquana Country Club.

Award-winning, bestselling author, Alysson Foti Bourque, of The Alycat Series

Operation Shower provides essentials for expecting military families in a baby shower setting. With a mission to provide a joyous baby shower for military families to ease the stress of deployment, The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation shows appreciation for the support and the sacrifices their families make for our country.

"This is a great opportunity to thank our military families for all that they do. We are honored to be a part of this celebration," said Jim Furyk.

Bourque will appear at the event with Alycat, her life-size mascot, to sign books and visit with military families.

"We are so excited to be able to host 40 expecting military moms-to-be in a safe, yet fun environment! The Alycat books and plush characters are going to be a great addition to all the wonderful gifts we are showering these moms with," said Tabitha Furyk.

Bourque is no stranger to giving back. During the pandemic, she donated Alycat bracelet charms to a fundraiser that raised more than $50,000 for a children's hospital. Bourque has also collaborated with Foster the Love, which benefits Louisiana foster families.

"I am honored to be a part of this incredible event celebrating our military families," said Bourque. "It's an opportunity to thank and celebrate them for all their sacrifices and give back to these heroes who have given us so much."

About The Alycat Series

The Alycat Series books teach kids about perseverance, friendship, and problem-solving skills. Alycat and the Tournament Tuesday, inspired by Bourque's son who is a 3x qualifier for the U.S Kids Golf World Championship, is the latest Alycat Series book to come out swinging. The series has received glowing reviews and over 17 awards.

