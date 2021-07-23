Award-Winning BetRivers.com Launches Evolution Gaming's Online Live Dealer Casino Games In Michigan

CHICAGO and MANISTEE, Mich., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) ("RSI"), received authorization from the Michigan Gaming Control Board on the first day when the product was approved to launch online live dealer games in the state (July 22) on its award-winning site BetRivers.com.

Gaming enthusiasts in Michigan are now able to play an exciting array of online table games right from their mobile devices and computers on RSI's innovative, easy-to-use platform at BetRivers.com.

Powered by Evolution Gaming, the global leader in the live dealer table games category, live dealer casino offers BetRivers.com players an exciting mix of live tables including high and low stakes Blackjack games (with side bets such as 21 +3, any pair, hot 3 and bust-o-rama), Roulette and Baccarat.

Live dealer games combine the convenience and ease of online gambling on a player's desktop, tablet and smartphone, with the trustworthy and social aspect of being at real tables with real dealers in real time.

"Many online players prefer and trust live dealer options because they can watch the action as it happens," said Richard Schwartz, president of RSI. "A live dealer game is as close as you can get online to playing in a land-based casino and we're thrilled to be among the first to offer Michigan residents the opportunity to sit and play on Evolution's world renowned virtual live dealer casino tables."

The games are run live and payouts are calculated in real time so players online or on their mobile devices will feel as if they are sitting in a real casino while actually in the comfort of their home or anywhere in the state.

RSI has already established a popular online presence in Michigan through its partnership with Little River Casino Resort ("LRCR") in Manistee.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

