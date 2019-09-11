Award-Winning Book On Learning Issues By Education Specialist of 35 Years Helps Parents, Educators, & Service Providers

KATONAH, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As many as 1 in 5 American children experience learning issues.

Learning, attention, and anxiety issues adversely affect students from reaching their social-emotional and academic potential. The ABCs of Learning Issues: A Practical Guide for Parents, by Dana Stahl., M.Ed. explores 24 learning issues providing clinical and educator's definitions, behaviors parents may observe at home, effective strategies for the home and school, as well as a list of professionals that can help students feel successful.

Stahl is an educational consultant and learning specialist of 35 years. Her practice focuses on educational advice, advocacy, and school placements. She helps parents to further their understanding of various learning issues that parents observe at home, and educators observe at school.

Stahl's book received the 2019 National Parent and Teacher Choice Award and The National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA).

"The information presented," writes Stahl, "empowers parents to understand specific learning issues that are described in formal evaluations, on standardized tests, and within schools. It also provides parents with the necessary language and tools to effectively partner with their school in their quest to be their child's best advocate."

Stahl provides professional resources and strategies for 24 identified learning, attention, and anxiety issues, including a glossary of terminology that assists parents in understanding the language used in schools, as well as sample letters guiding them to formulate their questions and concerns to school personnel.

Stahl understands the struggle learning disabled students face and the plight parents partake in when trying to advocate for their children as she faced similar issues in school as a dyslexic student.

To facilitate a dialogue addressing parents' questions and concerns, Stahl will personally answer questions via the 'Ask Dana' tab on her website at www.EducationalAlternativesLLC.com . This unique and personal dialogue underscores Stahl's commitment to helping parents and professionals partner together to support children with learning disabilities.

A sampling of the issues covered includes :

Processing Speed

Working memory

Executive Functioning Skills

Academic Anxiety with Regard to Performance or to Transitions

Mathematical Conceptual Understanding

Written Language skills

Organization and Time Management

Reading Comprehension

"The ABCs of Learning Issues provides parents with a valuable tool that increases their understanding of learning issues, offers a framework in which to identify and incorporate effective strategies when helping their children, and assists them in learning how to work directly with their school in a cooperative and collaborative manner," concludes Stahl.

