Award-Winning Book "The One Week Writing Workshop" to Become Online Training Course

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author In Your Corner announces the development of an online video course based on The One Week Writing Workshop: 7 Days to Spark, Boost or Revive Your Novel. Featuring the book's author Karin Adams as the instructor, the course will contain a series of over 70 instructional videos walking aspiring authors through the fiction writing process. A launch date is planned for early 2026.

AuthorInYourCorner.com specializes in books, online articles and video courses on fiction writing and the creative process. According to spokesperson Ted Sullivan, The One Week Writing Workshop book's strong reception along with Karin Adams' decade-plus experience as a writing workshop facilitator make it a natural choice for the basis of a new course. "Readers have really responded to the step-by-step mentorship the book offers. The video format lets Karin come to life as a mentor in a whole new way."

The One Week Writing Workshop has received praise from readers and editorial reviewers alike. BlueInk Review describes it as "Highly recommended for fans of Jessica Brody's Save the Cat! Writes a Novel and Christopher Vogler's The Writer's Journey," while Kirkus Reviews calls it "Perfect for new and aspiring writers." It's also earned several awards and accolades including the Eric Hoffer Award (Best Reference Book) and an Honorable Mention for nonfiction from the Writer's Digest E-Book Awards.

Like the book, The One Week Writing Workshop course will follow Adams' seven-step writing process. Each video will feature Adams demonstrating a writing activity to be completed by participants before moving on to the next step. By the end of the course, writers will have progressed through an entire writing method start-to-finish that they can then apply to their own projects. The videos will feature additional content, writing anecdotes and examples not found in the book.

"My workshop sessions were the inspiration for my book, so a video version of the book feels like coming home," says Adams. "I'm excited to reach new writers through the course!"

A former university instructor, Karin Adams holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Winnipeg and pursued doctoral studies at Harvard University in the field of ancient languages and texts. She is the author of five novels, including the acclaimed middle grade novel Frostbite Hotel. Adams has worked with thousands of participants in her in-person creative writing workshops since 2010.

