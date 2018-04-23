Award-Winning Breathe™ Multi Purpose Cleaner Now Available at Walmart Nationwide

"Not only are we building on our long-standing relationship with Walmart, but following up on Earth Day and in an effort to help consumers make environmentally-friendly choices with their wallets, we are making our award-winning, EPA-certified product, Breathe, readily available to consumers nationwide," said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "Our corporate strategy is to introduce innovative, behavior-changing consumer products in multiple categories with distribution partners that share that vision."

Powered by air using BreathSafeTM technology, the Breathe cleaning line uses eco-friendly ingredients and does not produce harmful fumes, giving consumers peace of mind that cleaning with aerosols is now safe and effective. Since it's introduction in 2017, the product has become a National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) winner, Mom's Choice Awards Silver Recipient and earned a Clean Eating magazine Clean Choice Award.

Among Breathe's product benefits include:

EPA's Safer Choice Program certified – Only aerosol cleaning line ever to be certified by EPA's Safer Choice Program.

Efficacy – Industrial strength formulas proven to be as effective as the national brands, as certified by an independent, third party research lab.

Performance – pressure of aerosol spray penetrates deeper into a surface than trigger sprays.

Efficiency – aerosols provide significantly more coverage compared to trigger sprays.

Multi-Category – First multi-category household aerosol cleaning line powered by air with BreatheSafe TM Technology.

Technology. Value – Breathe is competitively priced compared to national branded cleaning products.

Jim Leonardi, Chief Sales Officer for Starco Brands added, "Trend-setting retailers recognize that Breathe is the kind of cutting edge product that savvy millennial consumers are looking for. We anticipate that Walmart shoppers will respond very positively to this product, and we look forward to supporting this effort and introducing more disruptive products in the future."

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, born out of The Starco Group, is an innovative consumer packaged goods company focused on technological innovation that changes the current landscape. Starco Brands invents cutting edge products that change our behavior. Starco Brands develops products across 10 different categories including: Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Food, Beverage & Spirits, DIY Hardware and Arts & Crafts. For more information about the Breathe product line, please visit www.breathecleaning.com. For more information about Starco Brands, please visit www.starcobrands.com.

About The Starco Group

The Starco Group was founded in 2010 by Ross Sklar and today is a large-scale and highly diversified manufacturer of a wide range of consumer products, including household cleaning, air care, DIY/hardware, arts & crafts, personal care, OTC's, food, beverage and spirits. For more information, visit www.thestarcogroup.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT:

CONSUMER/TRADE PRESS INVESTORS/FINANCIAL PRESS Starco Brands Liolios Lisa Becker Sean McGowan 888.816.1161 949.574.3860 lisa@starcobrands.com smcgowan@liolios.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-breathe-multi-purpose-cleaner-now-available-at-walmart-nationwide-300634251.html

SOURCE Starco Brands

Related Links

http://www.starcobrands.com

