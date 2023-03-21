Award-winning broker Aron Groups announce partnership with alternative data innovators, Acuity Trading

LONDON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aron Groups Broker , winners of Forex Expo Dubai's 'Fastest Growing Forex broker in MENA ' and 'Retail Broker of the Year in MENA' by Pan Finance has announced a new partnership with Acuity Trading, a trusted provider of alternative data and trading technology.

The strategic move will see Aron Groups Broker offer its clients an enhanced trading experience through access to Acuity's economic calendar, Signal Stream and cutting-edge news sentiment data which offers sophisticated trade execution capabilities, giving Aron Groups Broker clients the opportunity to take advantage of anticipated price movement and unique trading opportunities in the market.

The global broker began life in the Middle East before rapidly expanding globally to provide client-centric trading and investment opportunities in multiple languages including English, Arabic, Farsi and Spanish. It offers over 2000 of financial instruments for traders to choose from, forex pairs, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies and commodities as well as access to multiple trading platforms, including MetaTrader 5 and a web-based platform. With the integration of Acuity Trading's AI-powered sentiment analysis tools, Signal Stream and Economic Calendar Aron Groups Broker will further support its traders to gain insights into market trends and sentiment, potentially giving them an edge in the highly competitive world of trading.

The integration of Signal Stream, a tool provided by Acuity's Signal Centre (which is authorised and regulated by the FCA), will help traders to make more informed trading decisions. They will have access to a wide range of trading signals, analysis, and market news. Through powerful visualisations traders can view real-time signals using financial instruments, including currency pairs, commodities, and indices. These signals are generated by Acuity's in-house, human-led experienced traders and analysts who use a variety of technical and fundamental analysis tools to identify potential trading opportunities that support novice and advanced traders. The integration of Acuity Trading tools give Aron Groups Broker traders greater flexibility to customise their settings and receive alerts on specific financial instruments or types of signals, making it a highly personalized tool that can be tailored to individual trading styles and preferences.

In addition to Signal Stream, Aron Groups Broker traders will have access to Acuity's Economic Calendar which fuses event data with news and news sentiment data to provide unique market insights. The Calendar is packed with features to improve the trading experience enabling them to make well-informed trading decisions with more speed and confidence.

"Aron Groups Broker is a reputable company which follows a customer-centric approach in its business which is why our interactive and intuitive tools are a great fit for their clients", said Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity. "Our visualisation of calendar and news data is designed to help traders of all levels manage the volatility associated with economic announcements much more effectively."

About Aron Groups Broker

Aron Groups Broker is an experienced multi-asset broker with cutting-edge technology, offering over 2,000 trading instruments to 250,000 registered users and 23,000 active IBS. Our mission is to help clients succeed and become the preferred choice for investors of all sizes.

We take pride in our ability to stay ahead of the curve in the financial industry. With advanced technology and years of experience under our belt, we are equipped to provide our clients with a level of service that is unmatched in the market. Our comprehensive range of trading instruments, which exceeds 2,000, enables our clients to access a wide range of global financial markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, and indices.

