Award-Winning Cannabis Leader Glass House Brands Adopts GF Institute Credentials to Promote Professionalism and Credibility

VENTURA, Calif. and LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower is pleased and excited to announce leading cannabis employer Glass House Brands and its Co-Founder / President / Chief Cannabis Officer, Graham Farrar, are joining the newly-launched GF Institute (GFI) to promote professionalism, credibility, and greater equity in the cannabis industry with the very first industry-approved standardized professional credentials.

For the very first time in the history of the cannabis industry, leading employers came together in a collaborative process lasting many months to guide specific learning objectives, design program requirements, and ultimately approve that these programs result in the desired knowledge transfer to employees.

"At Glass House, it's a core belief that knowledge is critical to building both a successful company and a successful industry. That's why educating our people, and in turn educating consumers, is so critical to getting where we want to go: Where the good of cannabis is available for the good of everyone," said Farrar. "Cannabis continues to evolve and, as it does, GF Institute is leading the effort to establish a new level of professionalism, reliability, and a common language for communication across the cannabis industry. While standardized training and education are fundamental to establishing trust and reliability in any industry, GF Institute's Standardized Cannabis Credentials place a cornerstone in the effort to expand our industry specifically by providing educational benchmarks that can be respected by insiders and consumers alike."

The mission of GF Institute and the goal with each of the three new certificate programs, available today, is to build a truly skilled and talented workforce that promotes professionalism, credibility, and equity in cannabis. Overseen by brand representatives from each Steering Committee member, the independent committees designed the first three GF Institute programs to meet or exceed the specific requirements needed to be successful in some of the highest-demand positions already available in the industry, with additional programs to be released in the future:

Cultivation Technician Certificate (CTC)

Dispensary Associate Certificate (DAC)

Manufacturing Agent Certificate (MAC)

Many employees in the cannabis space are recruited from other industries and often have little or no formalized cannabis knowledge from which to draw for their new positions in a fast-growing, constantly changing industry. As a result, many cannabis brands struggle with painful and costly barriers to progress and ultimately, profitability, including: high turnover, poor customer service, unsafe products, costly compliance mistakes, and many more potentially devastating events.

"We have seen explosive growth in the cannabis dispensary industry in recent years, underscoring the critical need for the establishment of real, powerful, research-tested standards like what GFI provides for this workforce," said Gil Christie, the inaugural chairman of GF Institute. "Glass House's presence as a GFI Founding Member is critically important as we work with the largest accreditation agency in North America for both federal and international accreditation that will standardize the industry like never before."

Individual learners who successfully complete a GF Institute credential program and become certificate-holding cannabis professionals automatically become registered members of GF Institute and earn exclusive access to continuing education content and career development events or opportunities. Additionally, program graduates receive a digital certificate of achievement and a digital badge to showcase their accomplishment on LinkedIn.

GF Institute is accepting new applications from cannabis brand representatives or executives. Any organization that adopts these credentials for their own employees by the end of 2021 will also become Founding Members of GF Institute whose team members will be eligible to receive exclusive, limited edition "Founder Edition" credential pins that distinguish certificate holders and signify their credibility and demonstrated subject matter expertise to customers, co-workers and the general public.

For more information, including a complete list of member organizations and brands or complete program documentation, please visit www.gfinstitute.org to complete a membership application or request the additional resources listed above.

About Green Flower:

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

