Award-Winning CBD Beverage Brand, Sweet Reason, Introduces Evening Blend, Bringing Calm To 2020

"We created Evening Blend as a response to these unprecedented times and couldn't be more excited to introduce these beverages as a way to find calm in today's world," says Hilary McCain, Founder & CEO of Sweet Reason. "We're on a mission to calm the minds of humankind - we all know 2020 could use a whole lot more of that."

Sweet Reason's Evening Blend is available in three flavors – Plum Blush, Peach Jasmine and Citrus Spice – debuting at a time when consumers are asking for alcohol alternatives that are high-quality, effective and delicious. In addition to containing 30 milligrams broad spectrum hemp CBD, Evening Blend contains seven other calming herbs and adaptogens including ashwagandha, ginseng, l-theanine, chamomile, sceletium, lemon balm and limonene, all in effective, therapeutic dosages. This proprietary calming blend was created for the nights you want to give yourself a break from alcohol, while also doing your mind and body some good after a long day.

"We saw ourselves reaching for a cleaner, healthier way to unwind at night without alcohol, so we created our Evening Blend to meet that need," explains McCain. "We chose high-quality ingredients that deliver a noticeable calming effect – scientifically-backed cannabinoids, herbs and adaptogens all with known calming benefits. Most alcohol alternatives replicate the taste of alcohol, but not the effect. With Evening Blend, we have formulated a product that does both."

Launched in December 2018, Sweet Reason has taken the industry by storm by creating the best-tasting, healthiest and highest quality CBD beverages on the market, emerging as the leading premium offering in the booming CBD space. The female-founded company continues to innovate as the industry evolves and remains one of the most well-loved CBD beverage brands on the market.

Shop Sweet Reason's Evening Blend on drinksweetreason.com for $45.99 per 6-pack, or $7.50 per bottle, also available in 12- and 24-packs. Get your calm on demand with same-day delivery available in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

About Sweet Reason

Sweet Reason is a hemp and cannabis beverage company that exists to calm the minds of humankind. The company is focused on bringing the health and calming benefits of CBD into the mainstream by offering consumers clean beverages that are truly healthy and taste great. Think of Sweet Reason as your guide to present mornings, productive afternoons, and restful evenings with their core line of award-winning Sparkling Waters and brand new Evening Blend beverages. Sweet Reason believes that the health of our minds should be top of mind and donates 1% of sales to mental health initiatives. To learn more, visit www.drinksweetreason.com unwind at @drinksweetreason .

