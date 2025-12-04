Award-Winning Celebrity Chef Scott Conant Introduces Martone Street

Premium Tomato Sauces Inspired by Family, Tradition and the Joy of Connection Now Available Exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- James Beard Award-winning celebrity chef Scott Conant, celebrated for his soulful approach to Italian cooking in acclaimed restaurants around the world and longtime judge on Food Network's "Chopped," proudly debuts MARTONE STREET ™, a line of premium tomato sauces that bring restaurant-quality flavor to home kitchens while paying tribute to the childhood home where his culinary journey began. Starting today, MARTONE STREET will be available at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide, and online.

Named after the street in Connecticut where Conant's grandfather built the family home in 1945 after immigrating from Southern Italy, and where his mother still resides, MARTONE STREET represents more than premium ingredients and high-quality flavor; it's a culinary legacy bottled with the intention to help loved ones create their own connections over food.

"Martone Street is where cooking began for me. It's the garden where my grandfather planted tomatoes and basil. It's the kitchen where I first stirred the sauce. It's where I learned from my grandmother and mother that the greatest gift of cooking isn't what's on the plate, but the connection it creates between people," said Conant. "These sauces are based on family recipes and the values they taught me: fresh ingredients, time-honored techniques, and food made with love. Every jar is an invitation to slow down, gather, and create your own memories around the table, and I'm thrilled to bring that spirit to homes across America thanks to our partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market."

Based on Conant's famous Pasta al Pomodoro recipe, each MARTONE STREET sauce (MSRP $9.99) is made with Southern California tomatoes that are non-GMO and freshly peeled at their peak with no added sugar, no citric acid, or other preservatives. The result is a sauce that honors the past, lives in the present, and brings people together with bold, elegant flavor.

The collection includes four varieties:

Signature Pomodoro – Inspired by Chef Conant's renowned Pasta al Pomodoro, this silky blend of ripe tomatoes, garlic, chili, and basil—clean, balanced, and quietly bold.

– Inspired by Chef Conant's renowned this silky blend of ripe tomatoes, garlic, chili, and basil—clean, balanced, and quietly bold. Arrabiata – Slow-cooked to tomatoes, Calabrian chili, and the richness of garlic in a sauce that's fiery, rich, and irresistibly bold.

– Slow-cooked to tomatoes, Calabrian chili, and the richness of garlic in a sauce that's fiery, rich, and irresistibly bold. Campagna Marinara – Hearty tomatoes, sweet onion, and garlic infused with oregano and olive oil. Rustic, honest, and refined just enough to feel like home.

– Hearty tomatoes, sweet onion, and garlic infused with oregano and olive oil. Rustic, honest, and refined just enough to feel like home. Mediterranean Style – Sweet onions and capers melt into sun-kissed tomatoes with a hint of anchovy umami and oregano. Bright, savory, and undeniably addictive.

"At Sprouts, we're passionate about food that's as good for you as it is delicious, and MARTONE STREET captures exactly that — chef-crafted sauces made with real, high-quality ingredients and uncompromising flavor," said Kim Coffin, Sprouts Farmers Market's Chief Forager. "We're on a mission to discover innovative, better-for-you products like MARTONE STREET that we know our customers can feel good about bringing home, and we're thrilled to offer Chef Conant's sauces exclusively at Sprouts."

MARTONE STREET is now available at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide, with plans to expand to additional retailers in early 2026, with a four-flavor bundle (MSRP $35.99) available on https://martonestreet.com/ .

With MARTONE STREET, Chef Conant invites home cooks everywhere to experience the soulful simplicity of his kitchen, and to rediscover the joy that comes from gathering, sharing, and savoring food made with love.

About Chef Scott Conant , Founder of MARTONE STREET™ Foods

Scott Conant is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur, and media personality with nearly four decades at the forefront of Italian and American dining. Known for his soulful approach to food and hospitality, Conant has built acclaimed restaurants including The Americano in Atlanta, Cellaio in the Catskills, and Leola in the Bahamas, blending refined Italian cuisine with seasonal ingredients and a modern American sensibility. A James Beard Award-winning chef, he is also the founder of MARTONE STREET™, a line of premium tomato sauces inspired by his family roots and generations of Sunday meals shared around the table. Conant is a familiar face to millions through Food Network appearances, including "Chopped" and various other shows, and is the author of the bestselling cookbook " Peace, Love & Pasta ."

About MARTONE STREET ™

MARTONE STREET™ is more than a premium food brand; it's a soulful expression of legacy, love, and culinary artistry from award-winning chef Scott Conant. Inspired by generations of tradition passed down from his grandmother and mother and shaped by his upbringing in Connecticut and roots in Southern Italy, MARTONE STREET™ reimagines home-cooked heritage through Scott's modern, globally inspired lens and his nearly 40-year culinary career. The inaugural collection of four tomato sauces is made with Southern California tomatoes at their peak, no added sugar, and no preservatives—just real food crafted with care and delivering bold flavor with elegant simplicity. It's not just food; it's a memory in the making. To learn more and get inspired with recipes, visit www.martonestreet.com or follow @martonestreet on your favorite social media platforms: Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. Sprouts helps people live and eat better with fresh produce at the heart of the store and delicious discoveries for every dietary lifestyle. Always foraging for what's fresh and innovative, Sprouts offers a carefully curated assortment of products that inspire wellness naturally, including organic, gluten-free, plant-based and non-GMO favorites. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts and the role it plays in its communities, visit sprouts.com/about .

